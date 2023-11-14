Washington, DC – The conflict between Israel and Palestine has resulted in a devastating loss of life, with Palestinians bearing the brunt of the casualties. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza recently released a list documenting the deaths of over 7,000 Palestinians, including nearly 3,000 children, since the war began. However, United States President Joe Biden has cast doubt on these figures, stating that he has “no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using.”

The president’s comments have sparked outrage among Palestinian rights advocates who accuse his administration of dehumanizing Palestinians and disregarding their suffering. Critics argue that the Palestinian Health Ministry’s data has been deemed reliable by human rights experts, including those at the United Nations.

While it is challenging to independently verify the numbers due to restricted access to Gaza, organizations such as Human Rights Watch and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs rely on the health ministry’s data. These organizations have found the figures to be within the expected range given the intensity of the airstrikes.

The Biden administration’s skepticism towards the Palestinian death count has raised concerns about its lack of support for independent investigations into potential Israeli war crimes. The administration has opposed inquiries into incidents such as the explosion at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital and the killing of an Al Jazeera journalist, relying instead on Israeli evidence that may not be impartial.

Palestinian Americans and activists argue that Biden’s statements further perpetuate the Israeli government’s narratives while disregarding Palestinian victims. They accuse the administration of prioritizing political alliances over addressing civilian casualties.

As the conflict continues, questions surrounding the accuracy of the Palestinian death count persist. It remains imperative to seek transparency and unbiased investigations to ensure accountability for all parties involved.

