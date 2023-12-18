Apes Exhibit Remarkable Long-Term Social Memory, New Study Reveals

New research has found that apes possess the ability to recognize old friends they haven’t seen for decades, marking the longest-lasting social memory ever observed outside of humans. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, discovered that chimpanzees and bonobos displayed the capability to recognize photos of former groupmates even after a span of 25 years or more.

The research was inspired by the observations of senior author Christopher Krupenye, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University. Having worked closely with apes, he noticed that they seemed to recognize him even years after their last encounter. To test this phenomenon, Krupenye and lead author Laura Lewis, a biological anthropologist and comparative psychologist at the University of California, Berkeley, used photographs of apes who had either passed away or left their respective groups.

To ensure accuracy, the team selected individuals who had not been seen by the participating apes for time frames ranging from nine months to 26 years. The apes were presented with two photos: one of a familiar ape they had known and another of an unfamiliar ape. Using an eye-tracking device, researchers measured where the apes looked and for how long.

Results showed that the apes consistently directed their gaze for a significantly longer duration towards the familiar individuals, regardless of the length of time that had passed since their last encounter. Furthermore, the apes showed an even stronger response towards those they had been friendly with in the past.

These findings highlight the striking parallels between human and ape social memory. Krupenye compares the experience to unexpectedly encountering someone from high school after years of separation. This sense of familiarity resonates across species.

Interestingly, one bonobo named Louise demonstrated an enduring bias towards her sister Loretta and nephew Erin, despite not having seen them for 26 years. This suggests that apes’ social memory may extend beyond the recorded timeframe of this study, potentially rivaling the long-term memory capabilities of humans.

The discovery of this extended social memory raises questions about the ability of apes to experience a sense of longing for their loved ones. While the study does not definitively determine whether apes can experience such emotions, it challenges the notion that this cognitive mechanism is unique to humans.

Beyond the implications for understanding ape cognition, this study has important conservation implications. The researchers hope that the results will enhance awareness of how activities like poaching and deforestation can disrupt ape communities, separating groupmates and jeopardizing their survival. By fostering empathy towards these closest living relatives, we can drive conservation efforts to protect them from extinction.

Looking ahead, the research team intends to investigate whether apes can recognize former friends based on their current appearances, rather than how they looked when they left the group. They also plan to explore whether other primates, such as gorillas and orangutans, possess similar long-lasting social memories. Additionally, the study suggests that the method used could be applied to studying social memory in other animal species, including sheep and dogs.

