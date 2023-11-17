New Insights into Xi Jinping’s Connection to Rural Iowa

Agriculture, diplomacy, and unexpected friendships have brought Chinese President Xi Jinping and the rural state of Iowa together in a most intriguing way. Xi Jinping’s surprising ties to Iowa have not only made the state a special destination for him, but have also left a lasting impact on the local community.

In 1985, during his first visit to the United States as part of an agricultural delegation, Xi Jinping arrived in Muscatine, a small city in Iowa. The Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper, People’s Daily, documented his visit, highlighting his interactions with the local community, including visits to elderly residents, interviews with local media outlets, and attendance at welcome banquets.

Throughout his stay, Xi Jinping left a positive impression on the people he encountered, such as Eleanor Dvorchak, who hosted him at her home during his time in Iowa. According to Dvorchak, Xi Jinping was a polite and focused individual, making his presence a pleasure for the community.

Years later, in 2012, Xi Jinping returned to Iowa as Vice President of China. This visit included a stop at Rick Kimberly’s family farm, where corn and soybeans were cultivated. The Chinese delegation expressed an interest in observing agricultural practices in Iowa, and Kimberly’s farm seemed like the perfect fit. Concerns about safety precautions were quickly dispelled when Xi Jinping eagerly climbed onto a John Deere tractor for a memorable ride.

While the US-China relationship has its complexities, there remains a cordial bond between Xi Jinping and his “old friends” from Muscatine. Some of the Iowans who met him during his initial visit have maintained contact over the years and may have the opportunity to reunite with the Chinese president during the Apec summit.

These unexpected connections have extended beyond personal relationships. Xi Jinping’s visit to Iowa sparked an interest in Chinese tourists, who have since flocked to Rick Kimberly’s farm to witness the very spot where their leader rode the tractor. This unexpected tourist attraction has brought hundreds, if not thousands, of Chinese visitors to the quiet rural community.

