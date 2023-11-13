New Evidence Suggests Palestinian Rocket Likely Caused Explosion in Gaza Hospital

Newly emerged evidence points to a likely cause of the tragic explosion that occurred at Gaza’s al-Ahli Arab Hospital on Tuesday. Visual analysis conducted by experts indicates that a rocket fired from Palestinian territory veered off course and broke apart in mid-air before crashing into the hospital grounds. This finding has intensified the ongoing debate between the Israeli government and Palestinian fighters over who should be held responsible for the incident.

The analysis, which involved reviewing multiple videos, satellite imagery, and photographs, suggests that the rocket that malfunctioned was launched from within Gaza. While there is no definitive proof linking the rocket’s break-up and the hospital explosion, experts in open-source intelligence, geolocation, and rocketry support this assessment.

“In the absence of additional evidence, the most likely scenario would be that it was a rocket launched from Gaza that failed mid-flight and that it mistakenly hit the hospital,” said Henry Schlottman, a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst and open-source intelligence expert.

The visual analysis reviewed videos from news broadcasts, security cameras, and social media posts, matching the locations to satellite imagery and photos taken prior to the explosion. A significant piece of evidence came from footage aired by Al Jazeera, which showed rockets being fired from Gaza shortly before the incident. One of the rockets deviated from the others, changed direction, and appeared to break apart in mid-air. Moments later, an explosion occurred in the same area as the hospital.

Additional video footage from Israel, taken at the same time as the Al Jazeera footage, captured a barrage of rockets being launched from Gaza followed by a large explosion near the border. These videos suggest that multiple rockets were fired from within Gaza, with one fragmenting before causing the hospital explosion.

While Hamas and Israel continue to trade blame for the incident, it is important to note that Israel denies targeting the hospital and attributes the explosion to an errant rocket fired by the Islamic Jihad. The lack of a large crater or extensive structural damage consistent with an Israeli airstrike supports their assessment.

It is worth mentioning that Hamas has accused Israel of fabricating the narrative and asserts that the hospital was retaliated against for ignoring a prior evacuation warning. However, no evidence has been provided to support these claims.

