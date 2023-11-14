Andhra Pradesh High Court Grants N. Chandrababu Naidu Interim Bail for Health Reasons

In a decision that brings relief to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted him four weeks of interim bail on health grounds. The bail is granted in connection with the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case and will allow Naidu to undergo necessary medical treatments, including cataract surgery.

Under the conditions of the interim bail, Naidu is required to submit a surety of Rs 1 lakh and has been prohibited from influencing anyone involved in the case. He will be expected to surrender to authorities on November 29.

Naidu, who is 73 years old, has spent the last 52 days in jail prior to this decision by the High Court. The court has also scheduled a hearing on November 10 to consider the regular bail petition filed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief.

The arrest of Naidu by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 stems from his alleged involvement in the Skill Development scam that occurred during his tenure as chief minister. He is currently being held at Rajahmundry Central Jail.

In a new development, the CID has recently registered another corruption case against Naidu. This case revolves around unauthorized permissions granted to liquor companies during his time as chief minister. Naidu has been named as accused number three in this case.

Including the Skill Development Corporation case, a total of four cases have been registered against Naidu since his arrest. The allegations against him and others involve a purported loss of Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer through the establishment of a skill development center.

The CID has also accused Naidu of involvement in the FiberNet scam, where the first phase of the AP FiberNet Project was allegedly awarded to Terasoftware in violation of rules and through manipulation of the tender process. The project aimed to provide optical fiber connectivity to villages and towns across the state.

As the legal proceedings continue, Naidu’s counsels have filed an anticipatory bail petition for the latest corruption case and are seeking an expedited hearing.

Overall, the granting of interim bail to N. Chandrababu Naidu by the Andhra Pradesh High Court marks an important development in his legal battle. As the former chief minister focuses on his health and awaits further court proceedings, the ongoing investigations and allegations surrounding him continue to unfold.

