New Phase of Conflict: Ukraine Braces for Winter’s Challenges in the Fight Against Russia

KHARKIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that the war with Russia has entered a new stage, with the upcoming winter expected to bring new complications in the ongoing conflict. Despite a summer counteroffensive that fell short of desired outcomes due to shortages in weaponry and ground forces, Zelenskyy remains resolute, pledging that Ukraine will not give up in the face of adversity.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, Zelenskyy emphasized the significance of the approaching winter, stating that it represents an entirely new phase of the war. As temperatures drop, the challenges of combat will undoubtedly intensify.

While reflecting on the results of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian President expressed mixed feelings. He acknowledged that Ukraine continues to confront the formidable Russian military, which is regarded as one of the world’s top armies. However, Zelenskyy highlighted the devastating loss of Ukrainian lives and the failure to acquire the full arsenal of necessary weapons. Despite his satisfaction with certain aspects, he acknowledged the room for improvement.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy voiced concerns about the risk of the Israel-Hamas conflict overshadowing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. With limited resources and competing political agendas, he fears that Western military aid to Kyiv may be jeopardized. These anxieties are further magnified by the turbulence typically associated with a U.S. election year, as the potential implications for Ukraine remain uncertain.

