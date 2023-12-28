In a shocking revelation, new evidence has emerged pertaining to the devastating dam collapse in Ukraine that occurred several months ago. Contrary to previous reports, it appears that the number of fatalities in the flood aftermath was horrifyingly undercounted by Russian occupation authorities. The true extent of the tragedy is far greater than initially believed.

Reports from Oleshky, a town in southern Ukraine under Russian occupation, indicate that the bodies of the victims were unrecognizable due to bloating and discoloration. The faces of those who perished appeared frozen in an anguished expression, their last desperate gasp for air forever frozen in time. The identity of many remains a mystery, as residents struggled to identify their deceased loved ones.

One notable victim was Yurii Bilyi, a cheerful and well-known TV repairman in Oleshky. He was buried in a mass grave hastily dug in the churchyard, marking the final resting place for numerous individuals who lost their lives in this catastrophic event.

The underreporting of casualties by Russian authorities is now coming to light. It has been revealed that the issuance of death certificates was controlled by the occupiers, who purposefully excluded bodies that were not claimed by family members. Moreover, local health workers and volunteers were forbidden from addressing the deceased and faced threats if they defied these orders.

Svitlana, a nurse who witnessed the process of collecting death certificates and eventually managed to escape to Ukrainian-controlled territory, expressed her shock at the magnitude of the tragedy. She believes that even Ukraine is unaware of the true scale of the disaster: “It’s a huge tragedy.”

While Russia claimed that only 59 people drowned in the flooded areas under its control, evidence suggests that the number of fatalities in Oleshky alone reaches into the hundreds. The exact figure of casualties may never be known, particularly if Ukrainian forces manage to reclaim the territory and conduct further investigations on the ground.

Multiple witnesses, including health workers, volunteers, and recent escapees, have come forward to share their accounts of what transpired. Mass graves were reportedly dug, and unidentified bodies were removed and never seen again. A closed Telegram chat group containing 3,000 residents from Oleshky also shed light on the situation, with reports of bodies scattered on the streets, collected by the police, and a large number of missing persons.

This evidence strongly suggests a deliberate cover-up by Russian authorities to conceal the true extent of the dam collapse tragedy, which is believed to have been caused by Moscow’s actions. The people of Oleshky fear that their enduring trauma will be forgotten as the war continues, gradually leading to the depopulation of their once-beloved hometown.

