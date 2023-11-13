New Article: Understanding the Mysterious Hospital Explosion in Gaza

In a recent incident that unfolded in Gaza, a rocket launch from Palestinian territory seemed to have gone astray, resulting in a powerful explosion near al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. While the lack of concrete evidence makes it difficult to establish a definitive cause for the explosion, an analysis conducted by the Associated Press (AP) suggests that it was likely caused by a rocket that malfunctioned mid-flight.

Through the examination of various videos, as well as satellite imagery and photos, the AP determined that the rocket in question broke up in the air and subsequently crashed to the ground, causing the explosion near the hospital. This assessment is supported by experts specializing in open-source intelligence, geolocation, and rocketry.

It’s important to note that the AP’s analysis does not provide conclusive proof linking the rocket’s break-up to the explosion at the hospital. However, based on the available evidence, it is the most plausible scenario. The difficulty of collecting forensic evidence amidst the ongoing conflict further complicates the investigation.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza initially claimed that the blast was the result of an Israeli airstrike. However, Israel presented evidence indicating that the explosion was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group. The United States also endorsed this assessment, stating it had its own data supporting the conclusion.

To reach these findings, the AP reviewed numerous videos from different sources, including news broadcasts, security cameras, and social media. By cross-referencing the locations seen in the footage with satellite imagery and photos taken prior to the explosion, the AP was able to establish a correlation.

One video of particular significance captured the moment before the explosion. As a correspondent provides live coverage of the Gaza City skyline, a volley of rockets is observed being launched from the ground nearby. One rocket deviates from the others, changing course and flying back towards Gaza City. The camera follows the rocket’s trajectory until it fragments, with a piece appearing to break off and fall. An additional fragment shoots upwards before exploding in a dazzling display. Shortly after, an explosion is witnessed on the ground, followed by a larger blast closer to the camera.

Through careful analysis, the AP was able to match the view of the larger explosion to a building housing Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau, located less than a mile from the hospital. By examining other buildings within the frame, the AP established that the explosion occurred in the precise direction of the hospital.

Additional videos taken from different angles and locations show multiple rockets being launched from Gaza before one appears to disintegrate about three seconds prior to the hospital explosion.

It is crucial to approach this incident with caution as the conflict continues and further investigation is needed to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion. Both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terror group claimed responsibility for firing rockets in response to alleged Israeli strikes.

While the situation remains complex, the AP’s analysis sheds light on the events leading up to the hospital explosion, offering a new perspective on a tragic incident that further exacerbates tensions in the region.

