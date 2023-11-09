US Congresswoman Urges Biden to Address Root Causes of Migration

In a recent statement, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent left-wing congresswoman, criticized the United States for its role in contributing to the destabilization that drives migration. She specifically highlighted measures such as sanctions on Venezuela and the decision to resume deportation flights to the South American country as examples of policies that undermine efforts to address the root causes of migration.

Ocasio-Cortez called for President Joe Biden to reverse his recent decision to expedite border wall construction, emphasizing the need for meaningful immigration reform. With Biden facing criticism from Republicans regarding the border, his administration announced the waiver of 26 federal laws to speed up construction in Texas. This was followed by the decision to restart deportation flights to Venezuela, a move aimed at reducing undocumented crossings of the southern border.

The congresswoman argued that a border wall does not deter individuals fleeing poverty and violence from seeking refuge in the United States. Instead, it pushes migrants into more remote areas, increasing the risk of death and harm. Ocasio-Cortez deemed this approach to be cruel and ineffective.

The situation in Venezuela has contributed significantly to migration, with over 7.3 million people fleeing the country due to the ongoing crisis under President Nicolás Maduro. In the past, the US has backed failed coup attempts and imposed sanctions, actions that Ocasio-Cortez holds responsible for the destabilization driving migration.

Ocasio-Cortez’s call for the US to reexamine its policy towards Latin America and address the root causes of migration echoes the sentiment of Murad Awawdeh, the executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition. Awawdeh stated that deporting individuals to a country in distress is inhumane and puts them back in harm’s way. He called on the Biden administration to prioritize investments in legal services rather than detention and deportation.

In conclusion, Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks shed light on the need for a comprehensive approach to immigration that goes beyond enforcement measures. Addressing the root causes of migration, such as political instability and economic despair, is vital for creating sustainable solutions and upholding humanitarian values.