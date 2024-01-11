New Article: Yemen’s Houthi Leader Warns Against US Attack, Vows Stronger Response

Yemen’s Houthi leader, Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, issued a warning against any potential United States attack on their group, stating that it would not go unanswered. Al-Houthi made these remarks in response to heightened Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea as a form of protest against Israel’s ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Al-Houthi emphasized that the Houthi response to any American attack would be even more significant than the recent strike that targeted US and United Kingdom ships, involving 20 drones and multiple missiles. He asserted the group’s determination to target ships associated with Israel and vowed to persist in these actions.

Earlier, the United States and 11 of its allies released a joint statement calling for an end to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. This statement carried an implicit threat of military force. Consequently, several shipping lines have suspended operations and are opting for longer voyages around Africa instead. The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), which represents approximately 200 companies in Cyprus and abroad, warned that these attacks could have substantial economic consequences and a ripple effect on global prices.

The Houthi movement, aligned with Iran and controlling a significant portion of Yemen following years of conflict against a Western-backed and Saudi-led coalition, has become a staunch supporter of Hamas in its war against Israel. The Houthis have targeted commercial ships they believe are connected to Israel or headed to Israeli ports. They have also directly engaged with the US Navy in the Red Sea, launching ballistic missiles and deploying armed drones against US and UK warships.

Human Rights Watch and other organizations have raised concerns, highlighting that deliberate or reckless attacks against civilians and civilian objects constitute war crimes. They argue that in several instances, the targeted vessels had no discernible association with Israel or evidence of military targets onboard.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution demanding that the Houthis cease attacks on Red Sea ships and release the Japanese-operated vessel, Galaxy Leader, which was seized last year.

US-allied Gulf and Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, are urging the US to broker an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They believe it is the only way to prevent the conflict from escalating and spreading beyond the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Reuters, the chief negotiator for Yemen’s Houthis asserted that their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea do not pose a threat to peace talks with Saudi Arabia. He blamed Israel’s actions in Gaza for further regional conflict, suggesting that the Americans might be using it as a pretext to rally other regional nations to defend Israel.

The Houthi group’s objective is to pressure Israel and the US into a ceasefire, urging the lifting of the siege on Gaza and striving towards peace and dialogue.

Additionally, it is crucial to note that US forces have faced increased attacks in Iraq and Syria following Israel’s three-month-long offensive in Gaza, which was launched in response to Hamas’s attack on October 7th.