US Bracing for Possible Retaliation from Yemen’s Houthis

Yemen’s Houthi leader, Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, has warned that any attack by the United States on the group will not go unanswered. This comes as the Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea as a form of protest against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The Houthi leader stated in a televised speech that the response to a US attack would be even greater than the recent strike on foreign vessels carried out with drones and missiles. He also reaffirmed the group’s determination to target ships linked to Israel.

The comments from al-Houthi follow a joint statement by the US and 11 allies urging an end to the Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, which was accompanied by an implicit threat of force.

The increase in Houthi attacks on commercial ships has led to various shipping lines suspending their operations and opting for longer routes around Africa. This has raised concerns among industry experts, such as the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), who warn of the potential substantial impact on economies worldwide.

Thomas Kazakos, Director of the CSC, highlighted the possible ripple effects on day-to-day living and business operations. Industries heavily dependent on raw materials, gas, grain, and pharmaceuticals could experience price hikes and disruptions due to the shipping disruptions.

The Houthi movement, backed by Iran, has gained control over a significant portion of Yemen after years of conflict with a Western-supported coalition led by Saudi Arabia. They have become strong supporters of Hamas in its ongoing conflict with Israel.

In their attacks on commercial ships, the Houthis have claimed to target vessels linked to Israel or headed for Israeli ports. They have also engaged directly with the US Navy in the Red Sea, employing ballistic missiles and armed drones against US and UK warships.

Human Rights Watch and other organizations have condemned these attacks, stating that intentionally targeting civilians and civilian objects constitutes a war crime. There have been instances where the targeted vessels had no direct links to Israel or evidence of military targets on board.

The United Nations Security Council recently passed a resolution demanding that the Houthis cease their attacks on ships in the Red Sea and release the Japanese-operated vessel, Galaxy Leader, which was seized by the group last year.

Meanwhile, US-allied Gulf and Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, have been pressuring the US for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent the conflict from spreading further in the region.

In an interview, Mohammed Abdulsalam, the chief negotiator for Yemen’s Houthis, stated that their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea do not jeopardize peace talks with Saudi Arabia. He attributed the escalation of regional conflicts to Israel’s war on Gaza and expressed the group’s desire for a ceasefire, lifting the siege on Gaza, and moving towards peaceful dialogue.

The US has also faced increased attacks in Iraq and Syria following Israel’s three-month offensive in Gaza, triggered by an earlier attack by Hamas on Israel.