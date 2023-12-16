New Article: The Impending Consequences of Hostile Actions Against Yemen

Amidst rising tensions, a Houthi official has issued a stark warning, emphasizing the dire consequences and immense costs that would follow any hostile move against Yemen. In a recent interview with Al Mayadeen TV, Ali al-Qahoum, a member of the Houthi group’s Ansarullah politburo, made it clear that the Houthis would staunchly support the Palestinian cause, regardless of any threats from the United States, Israel, or the Western world.

Al-Qahoum emphasized that Yemen is prepared to employ all defensive options at its disposal to respond to American, Israeli, or Western aggression. He particularly stressed Yemen’s commitment to safeguarding international maritime navigation in adherence to international laws and norms.

This statement comes in the wake of a significant event – the U.S. military confirming that two Liberian-flagged ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait were targeted by attacks originating from Houthi-controlled Yemen. This incident underscores the inherent risks faced by vessels in shipping lanes that are being targeted by the Iran-aligned group.

The Houthis, as part of the Iran-aligned “Axis of Resistance,” have been consistently attacking vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes and launching drone and missile strikes against Israel. Their stance remains unyielding until Israel ceases its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

As the situation unfolds, Yemen finds itself in a precarious position, caught between escalating tensions and the ever-present threat of retaliation. The implications of any hostile action against Yemen would have far-reaching consequences for not only the country itself but also the broader geopolitical landscape.

