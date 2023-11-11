Anwaarul Haq Kakar Appointed as Pakistan’s Eighth Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: In a historic milestone, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has been sworn in as Pakistan’s eighth caretaker prime minister. The ceremony took place on Monday, coinciding with the country’s 76th year of independence. President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Kakar in the presence of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, ex-cabinet members, and the chiefs of the armed forces.

Kakar, who recently resigned from his position as a senator and from the Balochistan Awami Party, founded in 2018, will now assume the responsibilities of the interim PM. His primary task will be to select a cabinet that can effectively address the routine affairs of the nation, especially considering Pakistan’s current financial challenges.

Interestingly, the role of the caretaker PM has gained significant importance due to the former PM’s approval of the results of a digital census on August 5. This decision has raised concerns about the possibility of a delay in the upcoming general elections. The parliament recently amended its election laws, empowering the caretaker government to make crucial economic decisions. This move has led to apprehensions that the caretaker set-up might extend beyond the constitutionally mandated three months.

Furthermore, the dissolution of the National Assembly last week, three days before its completion, has fueled speculation about the authorities’ reluctance to hold general elections this year. The political unrest began in April 2022 when Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was removed from his position as PM through a no-confidence vote. Khan’s subsequent imprisonment for three years in a graft case and his disqualification from contesting elections for five years have further complicated the political landscape.

However, Kakar’s appointment has not come without controversy. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Balochistan National Party-Mengal, former coalition partners, have expressed reservations about the selection process and the perceived reliance on establishment support to address the nation’s challenges. Sardar Akhtar Mengal, head of the BNP-M, shared his concerns on social media, highlighting the trend of politicians seeking external intervention to resolve critical issues.

