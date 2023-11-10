In a significant development, Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, a senator from Balochistan, has been appointed as the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan. This decision comes after the dissolution of the assembly, marking a new chapter in the country’s political landscape.

Born in 1971 in Muslim Bagh, Balochistan, Mr. Kakar has a diverse educational background. He attended St. Francis School in Quetta for his primary education and later enrolled in Cadet College Kohat. He further pursued his academic journey at the University of Balochistan, earning a Master’s degree in political science and sociology.

Mr. Kakar’s political career started with the PML-N but took a turn after the military coup by General Pervez Musharraf in 1999, leading him to leave the party. In 2018, he was elected as an independent senator from Balochistan and played a pivotal role in launching the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Known for his close relationship with the military establishment, Mr. Kakar has emphasized the importance of cooperation and flexibility in dealing with nationalist parties. He has served as a spokesperson for the Balochistan government and held multiple significant positions during his term in the Senate, including chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

As Pakistan moves forward with this caretaker government, the appointment of Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar brings a fresh perspective and dynamic leadership. With his extensive background in politics, his appointment opens up possibilities for collaboration and dialogue among different sectors of society.

This appointment marks a new era for Pakistan as the country navigates through political transitions and sets the stage for future governance. With Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar at the helm, there is hope for a united and prosperous future for the nation.