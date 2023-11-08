Secretary of State Blinken Meets with Palestinian President Abbas to Discuss Israeli-Hamas Conflict

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman to address the repercussions of the recent Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, particularly the impact on the occupied West Bank. While Blinken had already met with Israeli officials and individuals affected by the attack, his meeting with President Abbas aimed to discuss ways to manage the situation and prevent further escalation.

During their meeting, Blinken emphasized the importance of calm in the West Bank, highlighting the mutual interests of both Israelis and Palestinians. He acknowledged the challenges faced by Palestinians due to the Israeli and Egyptian blockade on the Gaza Strip and the Israeli government’s response to Hamas’ attack. President Abbas called for an immediate end to aggression toward Palestinians and stressed the need for humanitarian aid in Gaza, including provisions for water and electricity.

It is worth noting the contrasting positions of Abbas’ Fatah movement and Hamas, which controls Gaza. While Fatah is a rival of Hamas, Abbas reaffirmed his belief that the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) is the legitimate representative of all Palestinians. The PLO is committed to renouncing violence, upholding international legitimacy, and pursuing peaceful popular resistance as a means to achieve Palestinian national goals. However, it remains unclear how much influence Abbas holds in the current circumstances, given the long-standing rivalry between the PLO and Hamas.

In his discussions with President Abbas, Blinken also addressed the need to address the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza while Israel undertakes legitimate security operations against terrorists. He expressed his hope that the relative calm observed in the West Bank would continue. Meanwhile, Blinken and his team plan to continue engaging with other regional leaders in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Qatar to discuss potential solutions and support for the ongoing conflict.

These diplomatic efforts highlight the crucial role of mediation and dialogue in finding a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Hamas conflict. It will require collaboration from all stakeholders and a shared commitment to promoting the dignity and self-determination of the Palestinian people. Secretary Blinken’s engagement with leaders in the region signifies the United States’ determination to contribute to de-escalation and facilitate aid to those affected by the conflict.