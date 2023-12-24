New Article: Barred Anti-war Candidate Challenges Putin’s Grip on Power

In a surprising turn of events, former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova has been disqualified as a candidate for Russia’s upcoming presidential election, a move that bars her from running against Vladimir Putin on a platform of opposition to the war in Ukraine. The decision was made by the central electoral commission, who unanimously rejected her candidacy, citing “numerous violations” in the documents she had submitted.

Critics of Putin argue that this decision highlights the lack of genuine opposition allowed in the political process, emphasizing that it is merely a formality with a predetermined outcome. However, the Kremlin maintains that Putin will win due to his widespread support across society, as reflected in his high opinion poll ratings of around 80%.

Duntsova, 40, has announced her intention to challenge the commission’s decision in the Supreme Court, denouncing it as unjustified and undemocratic. She believes that this decision denies the opportunity for alternative voices to be represented and express views that differ from the official aggressive rhetoric.

Amidst this development, it has been reported that Boris Nadezhdin, an opposition politician critical of Putin and the war, has been put forward as a candidate by the center-right Civic Initiative party. Nadezhdin plans to register with the electoral commission on December 25th.

Despite her disqualification, Duntsova has reached out to veteran liberal politician Grigory Yavlinsky, appealing to run as a representative of his Yabloko party instead of as an independent candidate. However, Yavlinsky responded by stating that Yabloko does not intend to field a candidate nor support Duntsova due to the lack of familiarity with her.

Looking at the bigger picture, some analysts draw parallels between Putin’s desire to avoid the fate of Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus. Lukashenko managed to cling to power in 2020 through extensive ballot rigging, as criticized by the opposition and Western governments. Observers believe that Putin wants to prevent a similar scenario where a popular opposition candidate, like Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, gains significant traction.

The disqualification of Duntsova serves as evidence of the authorities’ determination to eliminate any potential competitors who could overshadow support for Putin and the ongoing war. With Putin firmly in control and with a track record of electoral success, it is widely anticipated that he will secure another six-year term, making him Russia’s longest-serving leader since the 18th century, surpassing even Josef Stalin.

In the midst of this political landscape, opposition figure Alexei Navalny remains incarcerated with multiple prison sentences totaling more than 30 years. His whereabouts are unknown following his transfer from a previous penal colony earlier this month, and lawyers have had limited access to him since early December. Navalny’s absence further consolidates Putin’s grip on power, leaving his supporters concerned about the lack of a strong opposition figure.

It is notable that the A Just Russia – For Truth party, one of the nominal opposition parties in parliament, has announced its support for Putin’s candidacy in the upcoming election. Similarly, the Communist Party, which has consistently placed second to Putin in past elections, has named 75-year-old Nikolai Kharitonov as its candidate. Kharitonov previously ran in 2004 and secured 14% of the vote compared to Putin’s 71%. He has expressed no interest in criticizing the Kremlin leader, stating that he is accountable for his own work.

Despite these developments, Duntsova’s disqualification and the absence of Navalny, the upcoming election will undoubtedly shape the political landscape of Russia as it determines the course of the nation’s leadership for the next six years. The question remains whether opposition voices will ultimately find a way to challenge Putin’s grip on power and bring about meaningful change in the country. Only time will tell.