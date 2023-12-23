A New Era: Russia’s Presidential Election and the Contesting Narratives

A former TV journalist has faced disqualification from running against Vladimir Putin in Russia’s upcoming presidential election. The disqualification came as a result of alleged flaws in her application to register as a candidate. This decision by the central electoral commission has raised concerns among Putin’s critics who argue that genuine opposition voices will not be permitted to stand against him. The Kremlin, however, asserts that Putin’s popularity and support across society will undoubtedly lead to his victory.

The disqualification of Yekaterina Duntsova, who aimed to end the war in Ukraine and secure the release of political prisoners, has been seen by some as evidence of a predetermined outcome in the electoral process. Many believe this election is merely a facade with only one possible result. With Putin enjoying opinion poll ratings of approximately 80%, there is a prevailing sentiment that the election lacks genuine competition.

Ella Pamfilova, the head of the electoral commission, offered Duntsova words of consolation following her disqualification. While her bid to run has been rejected, Pamfilova encouraged Duntsova to view this as an opportunity for growth and future endeavors. Despite the setback, Duntsova remains hopeful and has reached out to other prominent politicians for support. Grigory Yavlinsky, however, declined to endorse her bid, citing a lack of familiarity.

Documents brought to light by a Telegram channel associated with Duntsova revealed that the electoral commission had pointed out deficiencies in the application, particularly related to lacking signatures. Duntsova confessed that her team had rushed to assemble the application, struggling to find a lawyer to certify it after numerous rejections. She has now expressed her intention to liaise with Yavlinsky’s Yabloko party for a potential new application.

This disqualification has been met with mixed reactions. Pro-Kremlin state media largely ignored Duntsova’s bid and her subsequent disqualification. Some commentators have dismissed her as an eccentric individual, while others suspect a coordinated effort from the Kremlin to present the illusion of competition. Despite facing criticism and skepticism, Duntsova remains resolute and determined to challenge the status quo.

Observers have drawn parallels between this situation and previous electoral events, highlighting the case of Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus in 2020. Lukashenko’s controversial victory necessitated allegations of ballot rigging, sparking mass protests led by opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Considering this precedent, critics argue that Putin’s administration aims to prevent any potential upheaval reminiscent of the Tsikhanouskaya effect.

With Putin firmly in control of the country’s power structures, both supporters and opponents anticipate an easy victory for the incumbent president in the upcoming election. If he completes another six-year term, he will surpass all previous rulers in Russian history, including Josef Stalin. Meanwhile, Alexei Navalny, Putin’s most prominent adversary, continues to serve multiple prison sentences, leaving his supporters in uncertainty regarding his whereabouts and well-being.

While the Communist party and other nominal opposition parties have made their nominations, they face an uphill battle against Putin’s dominance. The Communist party, which has consistently finished second to Putin since 2000, has chosen Nikolai Kharitonov as their candidate. Kharitonov previously stood in 2004 and secured 14% of the vote, while Putin won with 71%. Another opposition party, A Just Russia – For Truth, has announced its support for Putin’s candidacy.

