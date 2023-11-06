Resilience and Community Prevail: An Insight into Derbent’s Jewish Cemetery

Derbent’s Jewish cemetery in the Dagestan region of Russia stood calm and serene. Laid with memories and history, this sacred ground saw few visitors in the aftermath of an anti-Semitic riot that unfolded just a few days earlier. While the incident left some unsettled, they remained resilient, holding on to the values of peace and friendship that have defined this coastal city for decades.

Zoya Solomonova, a former resident of Derbent now living in St. Petersburg, expressed her anguish, stating, “Such things upset us a lot.” Having grown up in a diverse neighborhood where Russians, Jews, Azerbaijanis, and others coexisted harmoniously, she highlighted the deep yearning for unity. The riot, which occurred at Makhachkala’s airport, 107 kilometers away from Derbent, saw local Dagestanis, mostly young men, venting their anger towards Israeli citizens and Jewish individuals arriving from Tel Aviv. The turbulence stemmed from the conflict between Israel and Hamas, where emotions were running high all over the world.

Surrounded by rows of gravestones adorned with the Star of David and pictures of the deceased, Derbent’s cemetery acts as a testament to the once-thriving Jewish community that resided in this ancient walled city. In 1989, the community numbered 13,000, only to decrease to a few hundred in the following years. Economic factors, such as unemployment and poverty, persuaded many to emigrate to Israel or relocate to other Russian cities, such as Moscow.

Despite the challenges faced, Derbent’s Jewish community preserves its rich history. The enclave’s residents, known as Mountain Jews, still speak a dialect of Persian, depicting their deep connection to their hometown. However, in the face of recent events, several Jewish leaders in Derbent chose not to comment, prioritizing security concerns.

Some individuals, like Alexander Fedotov, who visited the cemetery with Zoya Solomonova, speculated that the airport riot aimed to undermine Russian-Israeli relations. Fedotov expressed hope that such incidents would not repeat themselves, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability.

Eduard Ilgiyaev, a visitor to the cemetery, stood resolute. Tending his father’s grave, he proclaimed proudly, “I’m a pure real Mountain Jew.” Having lived in Derbent his entire life, he refused to be intimidated, reaffirming his commitment to his community.

Derbent’s Jewish cemetery acts as a symbol of resilience, highlighting the determination of a community that has faced adversity throughout history. Although the recent riot shook their tranquility, the deep-rooted values of unity and perseverance prevail. Derbent’s Jewish population may have diminished over the years, but their unwavering spirit continues to shine brightly, reminding the world of the power of community and the strength found in diversity.