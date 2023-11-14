The Significance of the Anti-Israeli Mob’s Airport Storming in Dagestan

In a shocking turn of events, an airport in Dagestan, Russia, became the site of a chaotic protest as an anti-Israeli mob stormed the premises. The incident occurred following widespread calls on social media urging people to prevent a flight from Tel Aviv from landing in this predominantly Muslim region. Videos circulating on social media captured the intense scene, with protesters waving Palestinian flags and shouting anti-Israel slogans.

The uproar was fueled by messages disseminated through the Telegram messaging app, urging individuals to block a plane supposedly carrying refugees from Israel. Demonstrators brandished signs, some of which read “Child killers have no place in Dagestan” and “We are against Jewish refugees.” The political tension surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has spilled over to regions far beyond its borders, as exemplified by this significant event in Dagestan.

Reports from local media indicate that some protesters took their efforts even further by stopping cars near the airport and inspecting the identification documents of drivers and passengers. Their aim was to identify Israeli citizens among the motorists. The flight from Tel Aviv successfully landed at the airport, and shortly thereafter, the protesters stormed into the premises, breaching security and even running onto the tarmac.

According to the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia, a group of individuals managed to surround a plane and climbed onto its wings. Videos shared online also depicted the arrival of riot police at the scene, with protesters lying on the tarmac while police officers surveyed the area. However, the authenticity of these videos could not be independently verified.

The Russian civil aviation agency announced that all protesters had been removed from the airport and subsequently suspended all flights to and from the premises until a specified time due to the security breach. Further footage posted online showed protesters outside the airport’s fence hurling stones and other objects at the police, prompting the officers to respond by firing shots into the air.

Russian authorities wasted no time in addressing the situation and have since opened a criminal case against those responsible for organizing the mass unrest. This offense carries a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years. Notably, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry assured that they were closely monitoring the situation but confirmed that no Israeli nationals or Jewish individuals were on board the Tel Aviv-Makhachkala flight.

The incident in Dagestan highlights how the conflict in the Middle East can ignite tensions far beyond the region itself. The North Caucasus, particularly Dagestan, has witnessed various anti-Israeli demonstrations in recent weeks, all stemming from Israel’s military response to the Hamas attack on their country. This event serves as a sobering reminder of how conflicts on a global scale can impact local communities, fueling passionate displays of sentiment and unrest.

