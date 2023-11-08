Anti-Israel Protesters Disrupt Airport Operations in North Caucasus

In a dramatic turn of events on Sunday night, a mob of anti-Israeli protesters stormed into an airport in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan. The demonstration was fueled by calls on social media to block a flight from Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, from landing in the majority-Muslim region.

Video footage shared on various social media platforms depicted hundreds of protesters outside Makhachkala International Airport, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans against Israel. Demonstrators held signs with messages such as “Child killers have no place in Dagestan” and “We are against Jewish refugees.” These individuals aimed to express their discontent with the Israeli government’s recent actions in the Gaza Strip.

The protest escalated when some demonstrators took it upon themselves to inspect the identification documents of drivers and passengers near the airport, hoping to identify Israeli citizens. Subsequently, as the flight from Tel Aviv landed at 7:17 p.m. local time, the protesters breached the airport’s security measures and stormed onto the tarmac.

One group of individuals even surrounded an aircraft and climbed onto its wings, as reported by the pro-Kremlin newspaper, Izvestia. These disruptive actions prompted the Russian civil aviation agency to temporarily suspend all flights to and from Makhachkala International Airport due to security concerns.

Local authorities wasted no time in responding to the situation. Video footage, although unverified, showed the potential arrival of riot police at the airport. Meanwhile, the Dagestan branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of “organizing mass unrest,” which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry have been closely monitoring the situation, assuring the public that no Israeli nationals or Jewish individuals were onboard the Tel Aviv-Makhachkala flight. Nonetheless, the incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the North Caucasus region, particularly in Dagestan, following the recent hostilities between Israel and Hamas.