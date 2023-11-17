Israeli Citizens’ Safety Urged Following Disturbance in Dagestan Airport

A recent incident at a Dagestan airport has raised concerns over the safety of Israeli citizens and Jews in Russia. Video footage shows a mob storming the airport in Makhachkala, shouting antisemitic slogans. They even ran onto the runway and surrounded aircraft. Israel has called on Russia to protect “all its citizens and all Jews” amidst the chaos.

Authorities from Russia’s aviation agency quickly responded to the situation, bringing it under control. As a precautionary measure, the airport has been temporarily closed until November 6th. The government of Dagestan has opened a criminal case for civil disorder, urging citizens to refrain from participating in further protests.

Reports have emerged of demonstrators stopping cars outside the airport, checking the identification papers of drivers and passengers, searching for Israeli citizens. The Israeli foreign ministry has been actively coordinating with Russian authorities to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens during these challenging times.

Israel’s government stated their deep concern about attempts to harm Israeli citizens and Jews, regardless of their location. They called on Russian law enforcement to take decisive action against the rioters and the incitement targeting Jews and Israelis.

It is crucial for all individuals who may have been involved in the disturbance at the airport to respect operating procedures and not interfere with the work of airport employees. This will help maintain order and ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Overall, this incident highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and protection of Israeli citizens and Jews worldwide. Governments must take robust action against any form of violence or discrimination based on religion or nationality.

