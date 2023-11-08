Thousands Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians, Denouncing Israel

Thousands of people across Muslim countries and beyond came together on Friday to express their solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip while denouncing Israel. Demonstrations took place in various cities, with large gatherings occurring in Cairo, Egypt. Despite public gatherings being banned in Egypt since 2013, tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets, chanting slogans calling for an end to Israeli actions in Gaza.

In an unusual turn of events, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi allowed public protests against Israeli actions, signaling a strong stance against Israel. The crowd at Cairo’s Tahrir Square, known for its historical significance as the epicenter of the 2011 uprising, emphasized that their demonstration was not about supporting a political figure but rather a genuine expression of solidarity with Palestinians.

Similar displays of unity were witnessed in other countries as well. In Bahrain, which had normalized relations with Israel as part of the US-backed Abraham Accords, around 2,000 worshipers at the Duraz mosque voiced their protest against Israel during Friday prayers. The crowd later marched, demanding an end to normalization and the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador.

In Baghdad, thousands showed their support for the Palestinian people, including sympathizers of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a coalition of armed factions aligned with Iran. Demonstrators gathered near the Green Zone, calling for an end to the Israeli occupation. Meanwhile, in Lebanon, Hezbollah supporters and others called for the lifting of the Gaza blockade and showed solidarity with Palestinians in a southern Beirut suburb.

While these protests demonstrate the strong sentiment against Israeli actions in Gaza, it is essential to acknowledge the underlying geopolitical dynamics at play. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, along with wider regional tensions, has fueled these demonstrations. The participants are demanding justice for Palestinians and an end to the violence that has claimed numerous innocent lives.

These protests not only highlight the deep-rooted emotions within Muslim communities but also reflect the broader international concern for the plight of Palestinians. The unity displayed during these demonstrations sends a powerful message to the international community to take immediate action and find a sustainable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.