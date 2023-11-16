The Rise of Domestic Concerns in Switzerland: Anti-Immigration Party Surges, Progressives Falter

Switzerland experienced a seismic shift in its national elections over the weekend, as the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) made significant gains by championing an anti-immigration stance. With fears surrounding the country’s growing population, the SVP’s hard-line platform struck a chord with voters.

The final tally on Sunday revealed that the SVP had secured nine additional seats, bringing their total to 62 in the lower house of the parliament, which consists of 200 members. This victory is noteworthy since no party currently holds an overall majority. On the other hand, environmentally-focused factions, particularly those campaigning on climate change, suffered notable losses. The Greens lost five seats, reducing their representation to 23, while the Liberal-Greens experienced a decline of six seats, settling at 10 overall.

The SVP’s resurgence in this election marks a turnaround from their disappointing performance in 2019. Their core message centered around preventing Switzerland’s population, currently at 8.7 million people, from surpassing 10 million. Concerns over immigration, including issues related to illegal immigrants and energy security, propelled their campaign forward.

While the SVP also voiced strong opposition to “woke culture,” they vowed to pursue policies that embraced “less political correctness.” According to SVP leader Marco Chiesa, the election results provided a clear mandate from the people to address the realities of everyday life and find practical solutions to prevailing challenges.

Despite the SVP’s gains, the outcome is unlikely to have a significant impact on the composition of Switzerland’s government, the Federal Council. The council’s seven cabinet positions are divided among the top four parties based on their share of the vote. Therefore, the current power balance is expected to remain intact.

Political analysts, such as Michael Hermann from pollsters Sotomo, have suggested that the progressive ideologies that dominated Swiss politics four years ago have waned. He believes that recent crises, including the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, have shifted public sentiment towards conservatism. However, Hermann does not anticipate that the election results will drastically alter Switzerland’s political landscape, particularly on major issues such as pensions, which are typically decided through referendums.

As Switzerland grapples with evolving domestic concerns amidst a changing global landscape, the electorate has sent a clear message through these elections. Prioritizing matters such as immigration and population control, voters have demonstrated their desire for pragmatic solutions that address the realities of their daily lives.

