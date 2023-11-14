India’s G20 Summit: Ensuring Security and Showcasing Global Presence

India is set to host the prestigious G20 summit in New Delhi, bringing together the world’s most powerful leaders for a two-day gathering. With an impressive guest list that includes U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Bin Salman, this summit serves as a platform for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to showcase India’s growing presence on the world stage.

Securing an event of this magnitude requires a massive deployment of security personnel. Approximately 130,000 security officers will be involved in safeguarding the summit, ensuring the safety of the attendees and maintaining law and order. This includes the deployment of the 80,000-strong Delhi Police, as well as personnel from other government security services such as the home guards and the para-military Border Security Force.

One of the key challenges in securing the summit is defending against any potential aerial threats. In response, the Indian military, including the Indian Air Force, along with the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, will deploy sophisticated anti-drone systems. These systems will be crucial in preventing any unauthorized aerial activities during the summit.

The summit will take place in the newly refurbished Pragati Maidan, a sprawling convention-cum-exhibition center in the heart of New Delhi. The venue has been meticulously prepared to accommodate the high-profile guests, with security control rooms set up and special arrangements made at key hotels where the leaders will stay.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the summit, the government has also implemented certain logistical measures. During the summit, access to New Delhi will be regulated, and the city will experience partial shutdowns with schools, government departments, and businesses being asked to remain closed for three days. These measures are aimed at minimizing disruptions and facilitating the security arrangements.

As with any international summit, world leaders often travel with their own security details and vehicles. India has requested countries to be mindful of the number of cars and personnel they bring, although no specific restrictions have been imposed. For example, the United States is expected to bring in over 20 aircraft during the week-long period surrounding the summit.

India has invested significantly in hosting the G20 summit, including the construction of a state-of-the-art venue costing approximately $300 million. The visually striking conch shell-shaped building can accommodate more than 3,000 participants and symbolizes the country’s commitment to being an influential host. Additionally, the government has acquired 20 bulletproof limousines for transporting the leaders, ensuring their safety throughout the summit.

As India takes center stage in hosting the G20 summit, it marks a historic moment for the country in asserting its global influence. The event not only highlights the importance of global cooperation but also showcases India’s capacity to organize an international gathering of this magnitude. With stringent security measures in place and a commitment to seamless logistics, India aims to create a safe and productive environment for fruitful discussions among world leaders.

FAQs

Q: What is the G20 summit?

The G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world’s major economies, as well as representatives from international organizations. It serves as a platform for discussing global economic issues and fostering cooperation among member countries.

Q: Who are the key participants in India’s G20 summit?

The summit will welcome leaders from various countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Australia, France, and Germany. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the meeting.

Q: What security measures are being deployed for the summit?

India is deploying approximately 130,000 security officers, including the Delhi Police and other government security services. Anti-drone systems will also be used to prevent any potential aerial threats.

Q: What logistical arrangements are being made for the summit?

Access to New Delhi will be regulated, and there will be partial shutdowns with schools, government departments, and businesses asked to remain closed for three days. Special security arrangements have been made at key hotels where the leaders will be staying.

Q: What is the significance of hosting the G20 summit for India?

Hosting the G20 summit provides India with an opportunity to showcase its growing presence on the world stage and assert its influence in global affairs. It also signifies the country’s ability to organize an international gathering of this scale and highlights the importance of global cooperation.