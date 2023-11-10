A Fresh Voice for Guatemala: Bernardo Arévalo Wins Presidential Election

In a surprising twist, Bernardo Arévalo, a progressive candidate with a strong anti-corruption stance, has emerged victorious in Guatemala’s presidential election. With his promise to tackle poverty and inequality in the nation, Arévalo has struck a chord with the Guatemalan electorate.

With 58% of the vote, Arévalo has secured a clear victory over his opponent, former first lady Sandra Torres, who garnered 37% of the voters’ support. However, it’s important to note that the votes have yet to be officially certified. Nonetheless, outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei called Arévalo to offer his congratulations on the success.

Interestingly, Arévalo’s path to the presidency was not without its challenges. Prior to the first election, the Attorney General’s Office intervened and a judge suspended the legal status of Arévalo’s political party. This cast doubt on his eligibility to compete. However, a higher court stepped in and ruled in favor of Arévalo, allowing him to proceed to the runoff against Torres.

Arévalo’s win signifies a new beginning for Guatemala. He has expressed his willingness to work closely with the Biden administration in its efforts to address migration at the southern border. By prioritizing the fight against corruption, Arévalo aims to create a strong partnership with the United States focused on development and progress.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is Bernardo Arévalo?

A: Bernardo Arévalo is a progressive outsider who ran on an anti-corruption platform and recently won the presidential election in Guatemala.

Q: What percentage of the vote did Arévalo receive?

A: Arévalo earned 58% of the vote in the runoff election.

Q: Who was Arévalo’s opponent?

A: Arévalo’s opponent was former first lady Sandra Torres, who received 37% of voters’ support.

Q: What challenges did Arévalo face during his campaign?

A: Arévalo faced a potential disqualification when his political party’s legal status was temporarily suspended. However, a higher court ruled in his favor, allowing him to continue his campaign.

Q: What are Arévalo’s plans for working with the United States?

A: Arévalo has expressed his intention to work closely with the Biden administration to combat corruption and address migration issues at the southern border.

Q: When will Arévalo assume office?

A: The current president, Alejandro Giammattei, is constitutionally required to leave office on Jan. 14. It is expected that Arévalo will assume the presidency after that date.

Sources:

– [USA Today](https://www.usatoday.com)