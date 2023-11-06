Donald Trump’s Controversial Remarks About Melania Shock Australian Businessman

In a recent revelation, an Australian businessman who had close ties with Donald Trump has expressed his astonishment at the former president’s behavior towards his wife, Melania Trump. Anthony Pratt, a billionaire owner of an international paper and packaging company, had formed a friendly relationship with Trump over the years and had access to private conversations with him.

Although the original article provided direct quotes from Pratt, a more descriptive sentence can be used to convey his shock without relying on specific quotes. Pratt was shocked by the frequent instances in which Trump shattered various norms as president, demonstrating a lack of regard for traditional conventions.

One particular conversation that Pratt found disturbing was between Trump and Melania. Allegedly, the former president asked his wife to parade around in a bikini by the poolside to show other men “what they were missing.” Pratt recounted this shocking interaction, highlighting Melania’s response, “I’ll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini.” These comments, if true, offer a glimpse into the dynamics of the Trumps’ relationship and shed light on the controversial behavior displayed by the former president.

It is important to note that these revelations come from recordings secretly made of Pratt’s conversations, which have drawn the interest of prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith. These recordings have undoubtedly added fuel to the ongoing scrutiny and investigation surrounding Trump’s actions while in office.

In response to these revelations, a spokesperson for Trump dismissed the recordings, claiming that they lacked proper context and relevant information. However, the existence of such recordings raises questions about Trump’s conduct and the influence he had over those close to him.

As the investigation into Trump’s presidency continues, these revelations provide new insights into the behavior of the former president and the dynamics within his inner circle. The shock expressed by the Australian businessman underscores the impact and controversy that surrounded Trump’s time in office, leaving a lasting impression on those who were privy to his private conversations.