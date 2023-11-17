Israeli Airstrikes Continue in Gaza as Limited Number of Palestinians Allowed to Leave

Following weeks of intense siege, a limited agreement has been reached in Gaza, allowing a small number of Palestinians to leave the area. Dozens of dual passport holders and seriously injured individuals were permitted to exit the embattled enclave. The airstrikes, which have caused extensive damage and casualties, particularly in the Jabaliya refugee camp near Gaza City, have been ongoing for multiple days.

The toll from the airstrikes remains unknown, but the director of a nearby hospital has reported hundreds of deaths and injuries. Israel claims that the strikes targeted militant strongholds, including underground tunnels. As Israeli ground forces advance towards Gaza City, internet and phone services have been intermittently cut off, further isolating the already vulnerable Palestinian population.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached an alarming level. Over half of the population has been displaced, and essential supplies like food, medicine, water, and fuel are running dangerously low. Hospitals are currently reliant on generators, with the threat of shutdown due to fuel shortages. The situation in densely populated residential neighborhoods near Gaza City is particularly dire, as they are the epicenter of Hamas’ military infrastructure.

Amid these harsh circumstances, a limited number of foreign passport holders have been allowed to exit Gaza through the Rafah crossing. However, Egypt has expressed concerns about accepting Palestinian refugees, fearing that Israel may prevent their return after the war. Ambulances transporting wounded Palestinians have also exited through the Rafah crossing, while some patients tragically died before reaching Egypt for treatment.

The remaining population in Gaza is facing multiple crises compounded by communication blackouts. The disruption of internet and mobile phone services has hindered the ability of civilians to seek safety and emergency medical assistance. The lack of fuel has forced the shutdown of specialized hospitals, leaving critically ill patients, including 70 cancer patients, in a vulnerable position.

The devastating toll of the war continues to rise. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 8,700 Palestinians have been killed, with over 22,000 wounded. The majority of the casualties are women and minors. On the Israeli side, over 1,400 people have died, primarily civilians targeted during Hamas’ initial attack. The Israeli military has confirmed the deaths of nine soldiers, bringing the total to 11 since the ground operation began.

Israel’s military operations in Gaza have been met with limited transparency, leaving residents and spokespersons for militant groups speculating about the objectives. It appears that Israeli troops aim to gain control of the main north-south roads in Gaza. While hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have evacuated following Israeli orders, many remain in the northern areas.

International aid groups have managed to deliver some food and medicine to Gaza through Egypt, but the scale of the humanitarian crisis demands much more assistance. Israel’s objectives in Gaza remain focused on neutralizing Hamas’ governance and threatening capabilities, without clear plans about future governance.

Despite the ongoing violence and devastation, the international community must prioritize efforts to de-escalate the situation and provide urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)