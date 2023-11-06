North Korea’s Satellite Launch Failure Highlights Continued Pursuit of Military Modernization

Despite its second failed attempt, North Korea remains steadfast in its pursuit of launching a military spy satellite into orbit. The latest launch, which took place on Thursday morning, was unsuccessful due to a malfunction with the rocket’s third stage. North Korea plans to try again in October.

The country’s state-run KCNA news agency acknowledged the failure, citing an error in the emergency blasting system during the final stage of the flight. South Korea’s military detected the launch and tracked the rocket’s trajectory as it crossed international airspace over the Yellow Sea. Meanwhile, residents in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture received emergency warnings advising them to seek shelter indoors, which were later lifted.

While the repeated failed attempts may raise concerns about North Korea’s missile capabilities, they highlight the country’s unwavering commitment to President Kim Jong Un’s agenda of military modernization and the development of cutting-edge weapons. This has included the prioritization of a spy satellite as a key component of their strategy.

The launch failures have drawn international condemnation, with Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno describing them as a threat to regional security. South Korea’s National Security Council also denounced the launch, citing violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The United States echoed these concerns, urging North Korea to refrain from further provocative actions and instead engage in meaningful diplomacy. The U.S. State Department emphasized the interchangeable nature of space launch vehicles (SLVs) and ballistic missile technologies, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

In response to the launch, the foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan, and the United States held a phone call and agreed to consider unilateral sanctions. This latest incident comes in the wake of a meeting between the leaders of these three countries in Washington, D.C. and coincides with the ongoing Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises conducted by U.S. and South Korean forces.

North Korea consistently denounces these joint exercises as rehearsals for war. Nevertheless, the country’s determination to develop its military capabilities remains unchanged, as it continues to strive for success in its pursuit of launching a functional spy satellite.