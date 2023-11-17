New Earthquake Devastates Western Afghanistan: Homes Destroyed, Relief Efforts Underway

A powerful earthquake has struck the western province of Herat in Afghanistan, causing further destruction and devastation in an area already reeling from a series of deadly quakes. While no details on casualties have been reported yet, hundreds of homes have been destroyed, according to provincial officials. Mobile medical teams and officials are working tirelessly to provide assistance to the injured, transferring them to hospitals for urgent care.

This recent earthquake comes after a series of tremors on Saturday that resulted in the tragic loss of at least 2,400 lives and left over 2,000 people injured. The World Health Organization has highlighted that the majority of victims in that earthquake were women and children, underscoring the urgent need for relief efforts to support vulnerable populations.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) has reported that the latest quake had a magnitude of 6.3 and occurred at a depth of 10 km. Afghanistan, surrounded by mountains and situated in the seismic Hindu Kush region, has a history of powerful earthquakes. The province of Herat shares a border with Iran, which has promised to send humanitarian aid to support the affected communities.

The central district of Rubat Sangi, which was already heavily impacted by the previous earthquakes, has experienced further destruction with at least 200 homes either partially or completely destroyed. Governor Noor Ahmad Shahab expressed concern over the financial losses suffered by residents and emphasized the urgent need for assistance as survivors are now facing the challenges of colder autumn weather.

Efforts to provide relief and conduct rescue operations have been hindered by the crumbling infrastructure resulting from years of conflict and a lack of foreign aid, which has significantly impacted the economy. Additionally, Afghanistan’s healthcare system, heavily reliant on foreign assistance, has faced severe cuts, further exacerbating the challenges in responding to this crisis.

In response to the dire situation, the European Union has pledged additional humanitarian aid of 2.5 million euros, bringing the total amount allocated for relief efforts in 2023 to 89 million euros. They have also offered shelter kits, winter tents, and hygiene kits to support the affected population. Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, China, and the United Nations have also committed to providing much-needed food, blankets, medicines, funds, and assistance.

As relief efforts continue, it is crucial for the international community to come together and support Afghanistan in its recovery from these devastating earthquakes. The immediate focus should be on providing emergency aid, medical support, and rebuilding infrastructure to ensure the affected communities can begin the process of rebuilding and healing.

