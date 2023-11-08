Gaza Strip Plunged into Darkness as Communications Infrastructure Fails

The Gaza Strip, home to 2.2 million residents, is facing yet another communications blackout, leaving its residents cut off from the outside world. This recent blackout marks the third time since the Israeli-Hamas conflict began in early October. With internet, cellphone, and landline networks disrupted, Gazans are unable to reach emergency services or connect with loved ones.

According to experts monitoring the situation, the blackout has resulted in a severe decline in internet connectivity and the total loss of fixed line and cellular phone services. Gazans must resort to expensive satellite phones or SIM cards from foreign providers to access any form of communication. This leaves the majority of residents isolated and unable to seek help or stay informed about the ongoing conflict.

The cause of these blackouts is still uncertain, but cybersecurity monitoring groups suggest that technical disruptions are to blame. Gaza heavily relies on Israeli upstream providers, giving Israeli authorities the ability to control internet access to the enclave. However, further investigations are needed to confirm the exact cause.

Life in Gaza during a communications blackout is characterized by digital darkness, as residents are unable to communicate with family members, access vital information, or receive emergency medical services. Organizations on the ground, including the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and the UNRWA, have reported difficulties in reaching their staff and providing humanitarian aid. This has led to increased panic and distress among Gaza’s civilian population, with warnings of potential breakdowns in civil order.

Additionally, the blackouts impede journalists from reporting on the situation, creating an information vacuum that can be filled with propaganda and misinformation. International organizations, such as the Committee to Protect Journalists, emphasize the importance of access to independent and factual information during times of conflict.

Gaza’s poor connectivity levels can be attributed to a combination of factors, including power cuts, airstrikes, and damage to communications infrastructure. The war has taken a toll on the local fiber network, resulting in a decline in internet connectivity even before the blackouts occurred.

While there are claims that Israel intentionally cut off internet access as part of its military strategy, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have not provided any official statement on the matter.

The recurring communications blackouts in Gaza shed light on the struggles faced by its residents who are trapped in a digital abyss. As the conflict continues, it becomes crucial to ensure that communication lines remain open to guarantee the safety and well-being of the people of Gaza.