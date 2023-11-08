Turkish Interior Ministry Building Attacked in Apparent Terorrist Bombing

An act of terrorism unfolded in front of Turkey’s Interior Ministry building in Ankara on Sunday, as two assailants carried out a bomb attack just before the opening of parliament. The incident resulted in two police officers sustaining injuries. One of the attackers detonated himself, while the other was quickly apprehended and rendered ineffective. The blast caused minor damage to a guard tower near the building’s entrance.

The authorities promptly cordoned off the area, and a bomb squad was dispatched to ensure there were no additional threats. Although an investigation is underway, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack at this time. The Justice Minister, Yilmaz Tunc, emphasized that such acts will not deter Turkey’s resolute fight against terrorism. In fact, he emphasized that the government’s determination in combating terrorism will only be strengthened.

This attack occurred just hours before the parliament reconvened following a summer break. Turkey has regrettably witnessed numerous terrorist incidents in recent years, particularly during the mid to late 2010s when the turmoil from war-torn Syria spilled across the border. In 2016, Ankara was targeted twice by Kurdish assailants, with attacks directed at military personnel and a bus stop. Additionally, in 2015, twin bombings at a peace rally claimed the lives of nearly 100 individuals near the main train station in the capital.

The Turkish authorities have been relentless in their efforts to combat terrorism, and this incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing threat faced by the country. The government’s determination to maintain security and protect its citizens remains unwavering.