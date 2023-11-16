In a remarkable convergence of minds, hundreds of archaeologists gathered in the extraordinary Maraya cultural center, enveloped in a dazzling glass structure, in the remote deserts of Saudi Arabia. This inaugural World Archaeological Summit was organized by the Royal Commission of AlUla and spearheaded by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS. The event aimed to shed light on the ancient mysteries that Saudi Arabia is gradually uncovering as it invests heavily in its historical heritage and opens its doors to global tourism.

Unlike traditional academic conferences, the World Archaeological Summit fostered meaningful conversations among a diverse range of archaeological experts. Their discussions helped chart the path towards sustainable heritage tourism in Saudi Arabia, a country that is simultaneously recognized for its rapid reforms and controversial reputation.

Amidst the captivating conference, attendees were granted exclusive access to a treasury of ancient artifacts that had long been concealed from the public eye. These hidden gems were once accessible to only a select few intrepid enthusiasts, but now, thanks to Crown Prince MBS’s vision of diversifying the Saudi economy, they are being revealed to the world. With a dual purpose of promoting heritage sites and combating conservative opposition, which considers these sites un-Islamic, the Crown Prince sees archaeology as an essential tool.

Among the fascinating discoveries in Saudi Arabia, each revelation seems to spawn a plethora of new enigmas. One such mystery lies in the astronomical alignment of the awe-inspiring Nabatean tomb complexes carved into sandstone cliffs. Adam Ford, an archaeologist from the Royal Commission for AlUla, was kind enough to showcase these ancient graves, revealing that they are evidently aligned with the movements of the sun and moon during solstice periods. Ford’s charismatic demeanor, blending the spirit of a seasoned field archaeologist and an amiable teacher, breathed life into the past as we explored.

Remarkably, this region has also witnessed the discovery of up to ten ancient languages from North Africa. Ford emphasized the importance of every find, as they provide fresh insights into our understanding of the past. A recently recovered silk fragment prompted speculations surrounding ancient trading routes that stretched as far as India and the Far East. Ford acknowledges that tests are still underway to unravel the fragment’s secrets.

Thanks to unprecedented access to AlUla’s ancient wonders, researchers are diligently unraveling the link between Nabatean graves and celestial observation. A recent collaboration with a researcher from the Canary Islands has ignited exciting explorations into the stars. However, the data is still in its preliminary stages, and there is much left to uncover.

Furthermore, one of the most intriguing finds in the region is believed to be the world’s earliest animal sacrifice site. Jonathan Wilson, the RCU’s collection and knowledge manager, revealed the mystery surrounding this site, where countless creatures meet their fate. He gently displayed a decaying horn, a relic of the aurochs, an extinct ancestor to today’s domesticated cattle.

As Saudi Arabia ceaselessly unearths its hidden treasures, the world eagerly awaits the unveiling of more enigmatic and extraordinary archaeological wonders. With each unveiling, the past comes alive, inviting us to delve deeper into the mysteries that lie beneath the desert sands.

