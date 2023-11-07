Hundreds Storm Airport in Russia’s Dagestan to Protest Arrival of Israeli Flight

In a surprising turn of events, hundreds of people in Russia’s Dagestan region stormed the main airport in protest against the arrival of a flight from Israel. The demonstration took place amidst the ongoing war in Gaza, and the crowd managed to bypass airport security, with some even reaching the runway before being removed by security forces.

The Russian interior ministry revealed that more than 150 active participants in the unrest have been identified, with 60 arrests made so far. Clashes between the protesters and the police resulted in nine officers sustaining injuries, two of whom required hospital treatment.

The airliner involved in the incident belonged to Red Wings, a Russian carrier. Videos shared on social media depicted frightened passengers hastily reentering the plane amidst the chaos on the runway. Some footage also captured the protesting crowd breaking glass doors and running through the airport, with a few individuals chanting anti-Jewish slogans. On the landing field, others were seen waving Palestinian flags and checking the passports of arriving passengers. One protester held a sign that read: “Child killers have no place in Dagestan.”

This incident transpired as Israel continued its expanded ground operations in the Gaza Strip, in addition to the heavy aerial bombardment. Gaza officials stated that more than 8,000 Palestinians, including 3,324 children, have been killed since the war began on October 7th. Israeli officials claim that at least 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals have lost their lives due to a surprise attack launched by Hamas, the group governing the besieged enclave.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli Prime Minister, released a statement urging Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews. Meanwhile, reports emerged about a Jewish center in the nearby republic of Kabardino-Balkaria being set on fire.

Following the events in Dagestan, the Russian government’s civilian aviation agency announced that the airport had been cleared, but it would remain closed to incoming flights until November 6th. While expressing solidarity with Gaza, the regional government in Dagestan appealed to citizens to remain calm and refrain from participating in such protests.

In the wake of the incident, the White House National Security Council spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, condemned the act and expressed unequivocal support for the global Jewish community in the face of rising antisemitism.