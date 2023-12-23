A Wave of Discontent Surfaces in Remote Areas of Indian-Administered Kashmir Following Custodial Deaths

Officials and residents have reported growing anger in certain remote parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir after three civilians lost their lives while in the custody of the Indian army, according to recent accounts. This comes in the wake of a militant ambush that resulted in the deaths of four soldiers. Locals claim that on Friday, the Indian army apprehended eight civilians for questioning, following an attack by rebels opposed to Indian rule that targeted two army vehicles in the southern Poonch district, killing four soldiers and injuring three others. These incidents unfolded in the districts of Poonch and Rajouri, situated near the heavily militarized line of control that separates the disputed Himalayan region between India and Pakistan.

The residents of the area have accused army personnel of subjecting the three detainees to torture, resulting in their untimely deaths at a nearby military camp. Subsequently, the local police took custody of the bodies and contacted the families. Eyewitnesses reported the presence of visible signs of severe torture on the bodies.

The families of the five other detainees claimed that they too were subjected to extreme torture before being taken to an army hospital for treatment.

One resident, Mohammed Younis, shared that soldiers arrived at his village of Topa Peer in Poonch district on Friday morning and detained nine villagers, including his two brothers and a cousin. While an elderly man was released, the others were subjected to ruthless beatings and electrocution. Younis, who visited one of his brothers, stated, “My two brothers and a cousin are badly hurt due to torture. They are being treated in an army hospital.” Videos allegedly showing the torture inflicted upon the detained civilians began to circulate online shortly after their apprehension, triggering widespread outrage.

In a bid to quell possible protests and impede the dissemination of the videos, authorities promptly cut off internet services on smart devices in Poonch and Rajouri. Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal, an Indian army spokesperson, confirmed that a search operation for the militants involved in the ambush has been ongoing since Thursday evening. However, Bartwal claimed to have no information regarding the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three civilians. In an effort to placate the villagers, senior police and civil officials visited the affected village and oversaw the burial process. Local authorities have assured the community that a thorough investigation into the incident will be conducted.

The territory of Kashmir is divided between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, both of whom lay claim to the region in its entirety. Since 1989, militants in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have battled against Indian rule. The majority of Muslim Kashmiris support the rebels’ objective of unifying the territory, either under Pakistani control or as an independent nation. India maintains that the insurgency in Kashmir is a consequence of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, an assertion that Pakistan denies. For many Kashmiris, it is a legitimate struggle for freedom. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians, militants, and government forces.

Since 2019, tensions in the region have escalated following New Delhi’s decision to revoke the area’s semi-autonomous status, curtailing dissent, civil liberties, and media freedoms. As a result, Kashmir Valley, the epicenter of the anti-India rebellion, has witnessed numerous counter-rebel operations resulting in militant casualties. However, remote areas like Rajouri and Poonch have experienced a surge in deadly attacks against Indian troops over the past two years, claiming the lives of at least three dozen soldiers.

FAQs:

1. What happened in Indian-controlled Kashmir that has led to anger in remote parts of the region?

– Three civilians died while in the custody of the Indian army, following a militant ambush that killed four soldiers.

2. Why were the civilians detained by the Indian army?

– The army detained the civilians for questioning after rebels fighting against Indian rule ambushed two army vehicles.

3. How have locals accused the army personnel?

– Locals have accused army personnel of torturing the detainees to death in a nearby military camp.

4. What action has been taken to investigate the incident?

– Senior police and civil officials have visited the village and supervised the burials. The police will conduct an investigation into the incident.

5. What is the background of the conflict in Kashmir?

– Kashmir is a disputed region administered by both India and Pakistan. Rebels in the Indian-controlled area have been fighting against New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Kashmiris have different perspectives on the conflict, with India considering it as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and most Kashmiris viewing it as a legitimate freedom struggle.

Sources:

– [AP News](https://apnews.com)