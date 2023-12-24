Outrage in Kashmir Following Alleged Custodial Killings by Indian Army

Amidst growing unrest in the disputed region of Kashmir, the deaths of three civilians after being detained by the Indian army have sparked anger and calls for an investigation into alleged custodial killings. The victims, identified as Mohammad Showkat, Safeer Hussain, and Shabir Ahmad, were taken into custody by the army in the aftermath of a rebel attack near the village of Topa Pir in Poonch district.

Distraught family members were informed by the police to retrieve the bodies of their loved ones, leading to shock and anguish. Noor Ahmad, brother of Safeer Hussain, expressed his grief and demanded justice, stating, “There were torture marks on his body. What kind of justice is this? He died of excessive torture.” Ahmad further recounted that his brother was taken away in front of his wife and parents.

As outrage grew, the Indian army announced that an investigation was underway, without providing any specific details about the incident. The matter was also acknowledged by the Information and Public Relations Department of the regional authority, which stated that legal action had been initiated. However, the government’s offer of compensation and jobs to the victims’ families raised suspicions of an attempted cover-up.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, has been without an elected local government since 2019 when India revoked its special status and divided it into two centrally-administered regions. The move has been met with widespread criticism and led to the imposition of restrictions on civil liberties, free speech, and media freedoms. In response to India’s crackdown, rebel activity has increased, resulting in a rise in attacks on Indian army personnel.

Amidst the mounting tensions, allegations of torture in custody surfaced, with villagers claiming that eight civilians were detained by the army. Three of them lost their lives, while the remaining five were admitted to a hospital for treatment of physical injuries. A video circulating on social media showed army personnel allegedly sprinkling chilli powder on the private parts of detained civilians. However, the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

Calls for justice echoed throughout the region, leading to protests by political parties and activists in Srinagar. The authorities, fearing a further escalation, resorted to cutting off internet services and imposing restrictions in the affected area. This follows a pattern of extrajudicial killings in the region, with previous instances revealing the involvement of the Indian army.

As the situation unfolds, the people of Kashmir continue to demand accountability and justice for the victims. The alleged custodial killings have only intensified the already tense atmosphere in the dispute-ridden region, underscoring the urgent need for a comprehensive resolution to the long-standing conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What happened in Kashmir that caused outrage?

Three civilians in Kashmir were detained by the Indian army following a rebel attack in the region. The subsequent deaths of these detainees have led to anger and demands for an investigation into alleged custodial killings.

2. What evidence supports the allegations of torture in custody?

Villagers claim that detained civilians were subjected to torture, including the insertion of chilli powder in their private parts. A video showcasing such alleged actions has circulated on social media, although its authenticity remains unverified.

3. How has the government responded to the situation?

The Indian army has announced an ongoing investigation into the incident, while the regional authority has initiated legal action. However, the compensation and job offers to the victims’ families have raised suspicions of an attempted cover-up.

4. What is the current state of affairs in Kashmir?

Kashmir has been without an elected local government since 2019, when India revoked its special status and imposed strict measures on civil liberties, free speech, and media freedoms. Consequently, rebel activity has increased, leading to a rise in attacks on Indian army personnel.

5. What do the protests in Srinagar signify?

Protests staged by political parties and activists in Srinagar demonstrate the widespread demand for justice and accountability for the victims of the alleged custodial killings. These demonstrations highlight the tense atmosphere in Kashmir and the urgent need for a comprehensive resolution to the ongoing conflict.