China’s Controversial Plan to Protect Beijing from Floods Sparks Outrage

Amidst the devastating floods caused by Typhoon Doksuri in China, a controversial plan proposed by a local Communist party official has ignited anger among Chinese social media users. The official, Ni Yuefeng, suggested using flood-hit cities like Zhuozhou as a “moat” to protect the capital city of Beijing.

Zhuozhou, with a population of over 600,000, experienced an unprecedented amount of rainfall in just one week, causing widespread destruction and displacing numerous residents. In response, Ni Yuefeng expressed his commitment to employing flood storage and detention areas to alleviate the pressure on Beijing, asserting that these areas should “resolutely serve as a moat for the capital.”

The remarks made by Ni Yuefeng have now been deleted, and any discussions related to the topic on social media platform Weibo appear to be censored. The hashtag associated with the issue garnered over 80 million views before its removal, according to Bloomberg.

Flood detention basins are designed to store excess floodwater and release it gradually, reducing the potential damage caused by extensive rainfall. However, the proposed plan has faced vehement opposition online. Disgruntled Chinese netizens made coded references to Ni’s comments, with some claiming that Beijing is exploiting Hebei province for its benefit. Others described the party secretary’s words as shameless.

Various critical comments regarding Zhuozhou were deleted by China’s strict content censors. One user on the social media platform Zhihu ironically remarked, “Although human life is priceless, some human lives are more priceless than others.” FreeZhihu, a website that monitors deleted content, documented this comment among others that were removed. Another user stated, “This is the helplessness of a small place. The whole world is paying attention to what’s happening in Beijing.”

Attempting to provide a different perspective, Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the state tabloid the Global Times, wrote on Weibo that the term “moat” primarily refers to political and security considerations. He argued that maintaining social stability around Beijing is essential for effective governance. Hu urged people to assume that party cadres have good intentions.

The floods have forced more than 1.2 million people in Hebei to be relocated, including over 850,000 from designated flood storage areas. China’s flood control network prioritizes protecting major cities like Beijing and neighboring Tianjin, often diverting floodwaters to rural areas and smaller cities such as Zhuozhou.

Criticism has also been directed towards Li Guoying, the minister of water resources, who emphasized the need to safeguard Beijing Daxing airport, Xiong’an New Area, and flood detention areas. Science writer Fang Shimin questioned why these specific areas were given precedence over others.

The central government of China has allocated 44 million yuan (£4.8 million) for disaster relief in Beijing, Hebei, and Tianjin. Beijing itself has witnessed its most extensive rainfall in 140 years of recorded history, with 744.8mm (29.3in) of rain falling between Saturday and Wednesday. This unprecedented amount of rainfall has resulted in the loss of at least 21 lives. To mitigate the escalating dangers posed by further downpours, authorities have been evacuating thousands of people from their homes in Beijing and its surrounding areas.

The rapid urbanization of Beijing has intensified its vulnerability to floods. Extensive development has led to an overwhelming amount of concrete structures and limited green spaces, which hinder the city’s ability to effectively drain water.

Additional research by Tzu-Wei Liu