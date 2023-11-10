The Conflict Between Moscow and Kyiv Over the Kyiv Lavra

The Kyiv Lavra, a revered site in Orthodox Christianity, has become the center of a heated conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. Earlier this year, Ukrainian authorities made the controversial decision to banish clergy loyal to the Moscow patriarch from the most sacred areas of the monastery complex. This move sparked protests and acts of worship by Ukrainian worshipers associated with the Moscow-aligned branch of the Orthodox Church.

The roots of this dispute can be traced back to the longstanding ties between the largest Orthodox community in Ukraine and the Moscow patriarchate. For centuries, this community has been governed by the Moscow patriarch, which has created a deep connection between the two entities. However, tensions escalated significantly in February 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the blessing of Kirill, the Moscow patriarch and head of the Russian Orthodox Church. This move drew condemnation from religious leaders, including Pope Francis, who described Kirill as “Putin’s altar boy.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the Moscow-aligned church in Ukraine, millions of believers still choose to worship in its churches. Before the war began, there were approximately 12,000 Orthodox parishes in Ukraine affiliated with Russia. However, over the last 19 months, only a fraction of those congregations, around 1,500, have opted to join a break-away Ukrainian-led church.

The conflict over the Kyiv Lavra highlights not only the deep religious ties between Moscow and Kyiv but also the divisions and tensions that have emerged as a result of the Russian invasion. It is a complex and multifaceted issue that raises questions about religious freedom, national identity, and the role of religious institutions in times of political conflict. As the situation continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how this dispute will ultimately be resolved and what the long-term implications will be for Orthodox Christianity in Ukraine.