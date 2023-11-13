Indonesian Families Seek Closure and Accountability a Year after Stadium Tragedy

Indonesian families gathered for a somber commemoration at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang to mark the one-year anniversary of the devastating tragedy that claimed the lives of 135 people, including young children. This candlelit vigil served as a moment of remembrance and reflection, but also as a platform for renewed calls for justice.

The families, along with hundreds of fans and survivors, made a symbolic journey from the center of Malang to the stadium, some venturing inside for the first time since the incident. In the midst of the vigil, parts of the stadium were set ablaze as an expression of the prevailing sense of injustice.

The anguish of the families was palpable, particularly for Rini Hanifa, who couldn’t bring herself to enter the place where her 20-year-old son lost his life. She could only imagine the pain and fear that he and others endured in those final moments. Many families shared similar sentiments, imagining their children crying out for help as their lungs burned from tear gas.

The tragedy unfolded when tear gas was fired into the stands and onto the pitch by Indonesian police. The authorities believed there was a pitch invasion by fans and sought to suppress the situation. However, this use of tear gas proved deadly, leading to the deaths of supporters in the stands and causing a crush at the exits as people desperately tried to escape.

In the wake of the incident, the National Human Rights Commission of Indonesia released an official report, stating that the use of tear gas inside stadiums is prohibited under FIFA rules. Despite this, tear gas incidents involving civilians have continued, highlighting the need for the authorities to reassess their tactics and ensure human rights are upheld.

While some individuals were held accountable and sentenced to prison for negligence in the Kanjuruhan tragedy, many feel that justice remains elusive. Families and human rights groups argue that the sentences were relatively light and that other police officers and officials up the chain of command should have also faced prosecution.

The Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy has left an indelible mark on human rights and football in Indonesia. It serves as a stark reminder that the state has a responsibility to address such cases impartially and with dignity. The use of excessive force and acts of brutality demonstrated by the security forces cannot be ignored.

As the families gathered at the stadium, grieving fathers like Devi Athok demanded further accountability for the loss of their loved ones. Athok, who lost his two daughters in the incident, hung a banner with their faces between the goalposts as a powerful visual representation of his plea. He sat in the exact spot where their bodies were found, immersed in the pain and torment they must have experienced.

The journey towards closure and justice continues for the Indonesian families affected by the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy. It is a journey that not only demands answers but also begs for a comprehensive reassessment of human rights principles and the protection of civil society against the excessive use of force.