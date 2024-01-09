Anders Breivik: Seeking Change within the Prison System

In a bold move, Anders Breivik, a convicted neo-Nazi responsible for the tragic deaths of 77 people in Norway in 2011, is suing the country in an attempt to end his years in isolation. Breivik argues that his current conditions violate his human rights, while the justice ministry maintains that he must be kept separate from the prison population due to security concerns.

Addressing the court on Monday, Breivik’s lawyers emphasized that their client, now 44 years old, no longer wishes to live. After spending approximately 12 years in isolation, he has become profoundly isolated from the world around him. The lawyers also argue that the restrictions on Breivik’s correspondence with the outside world should be lifted.

Breivik had already been sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum penalty in Norway, with the possibility of extension if he is considered a threat. Though he previously won a partial human rights case against the state in 2016, the ruling was later overturned. Currently incarcerated in a dedicated section of Ringerike prison, situated on the shores of the lake surrounding Utoeya island where the youth camp shooting took place, Breivik enjoys access to various amenities, including a training room, kitchen, TV room, and bathroom.

Contrary to Breivik’s claims of complete isolation, the justice ministry’s lawyers argue that he has ample opportunities for interaction and engagement. He can engage with guards, health professionals, and even a priest, although he recently opted to discontinue visits with a volunteer. Additionally, Breivik has scheduled meetings with two inmates every other week.

Presenting their case, Andreas Hjetland, speaking on behalf of the justice ministry, stressed the necessity of imposing extraordinary measures for an inmate of Breivik’s dangerous caliber. Despite his isolation, Breivik maintains pride in his actions and holds firm to his extremist ideological views.

The verdict, to be delivered in the coming weeks, will be determined solely by the judge, as there is no jury involved in the process. One survivor of the Utoeya attack, Ingrid Kragh Swang, expressed her frustration with the enduring discussions surrounding Breivik’s case, revealing the emotional toll it takes on the victims’ families.

