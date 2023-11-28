After a decade-long battle over ownership, a remarkable collection of ancient treasures has finally found its way back to Ukraine. Comprising 565 items, including exquisite Scythian and Sarmatian jewelry, sculptures, bronze swords, golden helmets, and precious gems, this historic collection has been returned from the Netherlands to its rightful home.

The odyssey of these artifacts began when they were loaned to Amsterdam’s Allard Pierson Museum for an exhibition called “Crimea: Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea.” However, the exhibition took an unexpected turn when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, sparking a bitter dispute between Ukraine and Russia over the rightful ownership of the treasures.

For nearly a decade, the two countries clashed in courtrooms, each vying for ownership of this precious heritage. However, in a landmark ruling, Dutch courts sided with Ukraine, affirming that the artifacts belong to the nation and not to any specific museum. This decision brought an end to the long-standing dispute, allowing for the return of the treasures to Ukraine.

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in Kyiv expressed its joy at the artifacts’ return, stating, “After almost 10 years of court hearings, artifacts from four Crimean museums that were presented at the exhibition ‘Crimea: Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea’ in Amsterdam have returned to Ukraine.” The museum elaborated that the collection will be safeguarded until Crimea is free from occupation.

A significant moment captured in a video released by Ukraine’s SBU security service showcased a lorry transporting the artifacts, weighing an impressive 2,694kg (5,940lb), to be identified and preserved in Kyiv. The Allard Pierson Museum confirmed the meticulously prepared arrival of the objects in the Ukrainian capital, following independent verification and adherence to museum protocols.

Els van der Plas, the director of the Allard Pierson Museum, reflected on the significance of this case, describing it as an instance where cultural heritage became entangled in geopolitical developments. It serves as a reminder of how the fate of treasures can be influenced by global affairs.

In the aftermath of the ruling, Sergei Aksenov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, expressed his expectation of the Dutch decision, attributing it to the West and Kyiv’s disregard for the law. However, Ukraine’s triumph in court did not deter Aksenov, who maintained that the matter would only be resolved when Russia’s military operation achieved its objectives.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, argued that the collection rightfully belonged to Crimea and should remain there. However, the Dutch ruling stands firm in its assertion that the treasures must be returned to the state of Ukraine, rather than any specific museum in Crimea.

As Ukraine celebrates the return of its lost legacy, this momentous event reminds us of the importance of preserving and protecting our shared cultural heritage. The ancient treasures serve as a window into the rich history of Ukraine and its connections to civilizations like the ancient Greeks who once colonized Crimea.

With the return of these artifacts, the story of Ukraine’s past is rekindled, encouraging further exploration, research, and understanding of its ancient civilizations. The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in Kyiv can now proudly safeguard and showcase these treasures, ensuring that they are appreciated by both present and future generations.

