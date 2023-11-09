Fascinating Discovery: Ancient Petroglyphs Unearthed in Brazilian Amazon Amidst Unprecedented Drought

Amid a historic drought in the Brazilian region, the receding waters of the Rio Negro have unveiled a remarkable sight on the riverbanks – human faces and other figures delicately etched in stone, dating back 1,000 to 2,000 years. These intricate petroglyphs, discovered at the archeological site known as Ponto das Lajes, offer a fascinating glimpse into the ancient past.

Unlike previous sightings during a severe drought in 2010, the current water levels have uncovered a larger collection of petroglyphs, including depictions of animals and natural forms. This incredible find has left researchers astounded by the richness of the archaeological site.

An unexpected consequence of the El Niño weather pattern and climate change-induced warming in the North Atlantic, the Rio Negro has experienced an unusually dry season. As a result, water levels have reached unprecedented lows – dropping below 13 meters for the first time ever. This extreme occurrence has enabled the discovery of the ancient carvings, which were hidden beneath the river’s surface.

Further examination of these enigmatic figures has revealed grooves on some rocks, suggesting that the site served as a tool production area. Carlos Augusto da Silva, an archaeologist from the Federal University of Amazonas, has identified 25 groups of carvings on a single rock, indicating its use as a whetstone. These carvings may have played a crucial role in sharpening various instruments long ago.

Additionally, remnants of ceramics, believed to be thousands of years old, have been unearthed at the site. Ponto das Lajes was once home to vibrant Indigenous communities before the arrival of the Europeans.

Regrettably, despite its archaeological significance, this valuable site has yet to be thoroughly studied. Researchers can only estimate the age of these petroglyphs based on similar rock carvings found in other parts of central Amazonia. Experts stress the importance of respecting and preserving these cultural treasures, emphasizing that they offer valuable insights into the ancient Indigenous history of the region.

The discovery of these petroglyphs serves as a poignant reminder of the wealth of knowledge that lies hidden beneath the Earth’s surface. As we explore and uncover the secrets of the past, it is vital that we approach these archaeological wonders with a sense of reverence and a commitment to preserving our shared human heritage.