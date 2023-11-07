Scientists Discover Ancient Wooden Structures in Africa

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in Africa, unearthing logs that are nearly half a million years old. This finding pushes back the historical record of structural woodworking, revealing that humans in Africa were assembling large wooden structures long before previously thought.

The logs were found buried under sand near the Kalambo Falls in Zambia. The discovery challenges previous beliefs about the capabilities of early humans and their use of wood. It suggests that our ancestors used wood not only for basic tools like spears or digging sticks but also for more ambitious projects such as platforms or walkways.

Wooden artifacts from ancient civilizations are exceptionally rare due to the organic material’s degradation over time. However, the waterlogged sand at the Kalambo Falls provided the perfect conditions for preserving these ancient wooden structures.

The research team, led by archaeologist Lawrence Barham from the University of Liverpool, used innovative dating techniques to determine the age of the artifacts. They found that the objects spanned a range of ages, with the oldest log being approximately 487,000 years old.

Even more remarkable was the discovery of a four-and-a-half-foot log with chop marks and a notch, indicating intentional human work. This log was resting on an even larger tree trunk, suggesting a complex construction technique.

Photographs of the ancient wooden objects were taken immediately upon their discovery, allowing researchers to capture crucial details before the wood could degrade. This documentation is essential for understanding how these structures were crafted and sheds new light on the capabilities of our early ancestors.

The significance of this discovery extends beyond the historical record. It provides insights into the cognitive abilities and resourcefulness of early humans, revealing their capacity for complex construction and innovation. By studying these ancient wooden structures, researchers can gain a deeper understanding of our evolutionary past and the origins of human civilization.