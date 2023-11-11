New Study Reveals Ancient Europeans Practiced Funerary Cannibalism as Part of their Cultural Rituals

A groundbreaking study published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews has shed light on the ancient practice of funerary cannibalism in Europe approximately 15,000 years ago. Contrary to previous beliefs that cannibalism occurred out of necessity, researchers now suggest that it was deeply ingrained in the cultural rituals of these ancient societies.

The study focuses on the Magdalenian period of the late Upper Paleolithic era, which dates back to roughly 11,000 to 17,000 years ago. By reviewing literature and analyzing data from 59 Magdalenian sites across Europe, experts from London’s National History Museum were able to gain new insights into the funerary behaviors of these ancient societies.

Of the 25 sites studied in detail, 15 showed clear evidence of human remains being subjected to cannibalistic practices. These practices included chewing marks on bones, cut marks on skull bones, and intentional breaking of bones to extract marrow for consumption. Additionally, there were instances where human remains were found mixed with animal remains, suggesting a complex ritualistic manipulation of the deceased.

The widespread occurrence of cannibalism at multiple sites across northern and western Europe during the Magdalenian period suggests that this burial practice was deeply rooted in the culture of these ancient societies. It was not merely a means to supplement their diet but rather a way to dispose of the deceased.

“This research reveals that instead of burying their dead, these ancient Europeans were consuming them as part of their cultural rituals,” said Silvia Bello, a paleoanthropologist and co-author of the study. This finding is significant as it provides the oldest evidence of cannibalism as a funerary practice known to date.

Furthermore, the study also uncovered a correlation between funerary behavior and genetic ancestry. By combining genetic information from eight sites with archaeological evidence, researchers identified two distinct ancestral groups during the Magdalenian period. The Magdalenians themselves, primarily located in northwestern Europe, were more inclined towards cannibalistic practices. In contrast, the Epigravettians, another European culture present during that period, preferred burying their dead without resorting to cannibalism.

This observation suggests that the shift from cannibalistic practices to burial rituals occurred due to the migration of individuals with Epigravettian-related ancestry into areas previously inhabited by Magdalenian-related ancestry populations. The introduction of a new population with different cultural practices resulted in a change in funerary behavior.

While these findings provide valuable insights into ancient European societies, the researchers emphasize that further analysis and examination on a larger scale are necessary to fully understand the implications of these preliminary results.

