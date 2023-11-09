Brazil’s Drought Unveils Hidden Enigmas of the Amazon

The recent drought in Manaus, Brazil has unveiled a fascinating secret hidden beneath the waters of the Amazon River. As the water levels dropped to record lows, ancient human faces sculpted into stone emerged on a rocky outcropping along the riverbanks. This discovery has captivated researchers and is providing valuable insights into the history and origins of the region.

Archaeologist Jaime de Santana Oliveira, who works with the National Historic and Artistic Heritage Institute, remarked that while some rock carvings had been previously sighted, the current drought has revealed a greater variety of engravings, allowing for a more comprehensive analysis of their origins. The engravings, estimated to be between 1,000 and 2,000 years old, are believed to be prehistoric or precolonial.

Of particular interest is an area that shows smooth grooves in the rock, believed to be evidence of Indigenous inhabitants using it as a tool-sharpening station long before European settlers arrived. This newfound evidence provides a tangible glimpse into the daily lives of ancient inhabitants, shedding light on their skills, tools, and activities.

The rocky point, known as Ponto das Lajes, is located on the north shore of the Amazon where the Rio Negro and Solimões rivers converge. While the carvings were first spotted in 2010, this year’s drought has exposed a larger number of them due to the significant drop in the water levels. Oliveira expressed excitement over the recent discovery of a human face sculpture, further enhancing the already remarkable collection of rock engravings.

As researchers continue to explore the significance and history behind these ancient carvings, the revelation of Manaus’ hidden enigmas serves as a reminder of the rich cultural and historical heritage that lies beneath the surface of the Amazon. It is a testament to the resilience of nature and the enduring mysteries that await discovery in this vast and diverse region.