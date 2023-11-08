Amidst Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, the country’s economy continues to hold strong, puzzling analysts and surprising even those within the Russian elite. Oleg Deripaska, a prominent oligarch and founder of major aluminum producer Rusal, expressed his astonishment at Russia’s economic resilience in an interview with the Financial Times.

Deripaska’s previous assessment in March had predicted that sanctions against Russia would deplete its financial resources by next year. However, he now acknowledges the surprising flexibility and adaptability of the private business sector, which has prevented a significant collapse in the economy.

The New York Times reported in July that Russia’s wartime economy has been bolstered by defense and government spending, effectively compensating for the impact of widespread sanctions. Russia’s finance minister, Anton Siluanov, expressed confidence in the economy’s growth, expecting a minimum of 2.5% this year.

Nonetheless, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected Russia’s growth at 1.5% for the current year, up from its previous forecast of 0.7%. Some analysts have raised concerns about the credibility of the IMF’s projections, as they incorporate Russia’s own estimates.

Deripaska pointed out that Russia’s economy has received support from the demand for its abundant resources, particularly from countries in the global south. As a major producer of commodities such as oil, natural gas, wheat, and metals, Russia has leveraged its resources to meet the developmental needs of emerging nations.

Deripaska also criticized the efficacy of the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia, characterizing them as regressive tools with limited impact in the 21st century. He suggested that sanctions are outdated instruments and emphasized the importance of finding more effective ways to engage with other nations.

Russia’s economic tenacity and ability to weather challenging circumstances continue to impress observers. The private sector’s resilience, combined with demand from emerging economies, has contributed to Russia’s unexpected stability. As the global landscape evolves and international relations become increasingly complex, Russia’s ability to adapt and thrive remains a subject of fascination.