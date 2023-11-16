The Struggle for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza: A Rabbi’s Hunger Strike

by [Your Name]

November 15, 2023

Rabbi Avidan Freedman has embarked on a powerful act of protest, in a bid to draw attention to the plight of hostages held in Gaza. Taking inspiration from the story of Honi Ha’Ma’agel, the Jewish sage who sat inside a circle to end a drought, Freedman declared that he would not eat or step outside the circle until the Red Cross visited the hostages.

As we sat inside the tent pitched within the circle, Freedman explained his hunger strike and the urgency of the situation. The hostages, representing over 40 countries and ranging from infants to the elderly, are in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

While letters and protests have gone unanswered, Freedman believes that enduring suffering for the sake of his brothers and sisters in captivity may be a way to keep attention focused on their plight. As a father of five, he understands the urgency and necessity of taking action.

Freedman advocates for the Israeli government to condition the aid it provides to Gaza on humanitarian visits to the hostages. The International Committee for the Red Cross, which has expressed frustration over its limited access to civilians in Gaza, supports this approach as it aims to prevent a rapidly approaching humanitarian disaster.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated, with Hamas kidnapping scores of Israelis and conducting terror attacks, leading to Israeli airstrikes that have claimed many lives in Gaza. In the midst of this violence, the hostages have been forgotten, left in dire conditions with limited access to aid.

Red Cross spokesperson Aylona Synenko has confirmed the organization’s commitment to facilitating the release of the hostages, but highlights the challenges they face due to the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. Their access to the hostages is currently impossible, and they cannot risk further danger.

Freedman, an educator at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, has a history of advocating for human rights. In 2020, he joined a group of rabbis in mourning and fasting over the killings of George Floyd and Iyad el-Hallak, highlighting the need for justice and equality.

As the hunger strike continues, Rabbi Avidan Freedman’s courageous act serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The fate of the hostages hangs in the balance, and it is up to government and international organizations to take action.

