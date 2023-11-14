Israeli and Palestinian Fathers Forge a Path to Peace

In a world torn apart by violence and conflict, two fathers from opposing sides have defied expectations and chosen a different path. Rami Elhanan, an Israeli, and Bassam Aramin, a Palestinian, have both experienced unimaginable loss, with their young daughters falling victim to the very violence that has plagued their lives. However, instead of succumbing to hatred and seeking revenge, they have found solace and strength in their shared grief.

Elhanan’s daughter, Smadar, was just 14 years old when she was killed in a Palestinian suicide bombing in Jerusalem in 1997. On the other hand, Aramin’s daughter, Abir, was shot and killed by an Israeli soldier when she was only 10 years old. These tragic events would forever tie the two fathers together in their search for peace.

Together, Elhanan and Aramin are members of the Parents Circle, a unique community that brings together families from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict who have lost loved ones to violence. This organization, consisting of over 700 members, encompasses individuals who have experienced the pain of losing children, including those whose children have been suicide bombers. Despite the controversy surrounding their inclusion, all members of the Parents Circle are recognized as victims, highlighting the organization’s commitment to understanding and empathy.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates once again, Elhanan and Aramin believe that their message of peace is more important than ever. They are aware that some may dismiss their perspective as naive or ignore it altogether, but they stand firm in their conviction that violence will only perpetuate more violence. Elhanan, a former soldier in the Israeli army, holds the moral authority to advocate for an end to the attacks from both sides, recognizing the devastating loss of life on all fronts.

Aramin, who once resorted to violence when he was imprisoned for throwing a grenade at Israelis, has since found a different path. He reflects on a turning point during his time in jail when he watched a movie about the Holocaust. In that moment, he realized the importance of empathy and compassion, shedding tears for the pain suffered by others. This newfound empathy propelled him towards peace, leading him to understand that violence will never heal the wounds of the past or create a better future.

Their stories serve as a reminder that behind the headlines and political rhetoric are real people who have endured immense pain and loss. While the world may focus on pointing fingers and assigning blame, Elhanan and Aramin challenge us to see the humanity in everyone involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They invite us to break the cycle of violence and seek a path towards understanding, forgiveness, and ultimately, peace.

FAQ

What is the Parents Circle?

The Parents Circle is a community that brings together families from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict who have lost loved ones to violence. It provides support and serves as a platform for individuals to share their stories and advocate for peace.

Why does the Parents Circle include families of suicide bombers?

The Parents Circle believes that everyone impacted by the conflict is a victim, regardless of their role. By including families of suicide bombers, they aim to foster understanding and empathy, recognizing the complexity of the situation.

What is the message of Rami Elhanan and Bassam Aramin?

Elhanan and Aramin advocate for an end to violence, emphasizing that continued fighting will only lead to more bloodshed. They believe in the power of empathy, forgiveness, and dialogue as transformative forces in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.