An undisclosed source has revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly given a deadline to his defense minister to halt Ukraine’s counteroffensive. The Institute for the Study of War has reported that this deadline expires early next month. The insider also claims that Putin has instructed his forces to launch a major offensive against a larger Ukrainian city.

These claims may provide insight into Russia’s strategy of launching relentless counterattacks, even at a significant cost to their own military. If accurate, this directive from Putin could explain why Russian forces continue to engage in aggressive actions.

The alleged statement, posted on the Telegram channel named Kremlin Secrets, suggests that Putin wants his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, to “improve the situation on the frontlines, stop Ukrainian counteroffensives, and have Russian forces regain the initiative to launch an offensive operation against a larger city.” Cities listed as potential targets include Kherson, Odessa, Kharkiv, or Dnepropetrovsk.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Shoigu has reportedly accepted Putin’s demands and has assured him that he will fulfill them. However, this information should be treated as speculative until corroborated by additional sources and official statements.

The alleged deadline set by Putin raises questions about the motivations behind Russia’s continuous counterattacks. Despite the potential cost to their own forces, these relentless offensives could be an indication of the Kremlin’s urgency to meet Putin’s objectives.

It is worth noting that the Institute for the Study of War has observed instances in which the Russian Ministry of Defense, fearing the loss of Putin’s favor, intensified its efforts to remove commanders who provided negative assessments and pursued unattainable military goals. This further suggests that Russian military commanders may be driven to achieve unrealistic objectives at the expense of their troops.

In July, a former senior Russian general, Ivan Popov, accused Shoigu of treason and claimed that he was dismissed from his position after raising concerns about the challenges faced by Russian forces on the Ukrainian frontlines. Popov highlighted issues such as the lack of effective counter-battery combat, the absence of artillery reconnaissance stations, and the high number of casualties caused by enemy artillery.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has experienced gradual progress as their forces attempt to regain control of Russian-occupied territories in the east of the country. Recently, Ukrainian troops have made significant advances and breached some Russian defenses.

While these claims provide a glimpse into the reported deadline given by Putin to his defense minister, it is crucial to await official confirmation and additional sources to fully understand the situation and its broader implications.

