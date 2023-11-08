Israeli Troops Engage in Urban Warfare as They Advance into Gaza

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers have recently embarked on ground operations inside the Gaza Strip to counter Hamas militants, marking a significant development in Israel’s ongoing conflict with the group. Among the first forces to invade Gaza after Hamas launched a surprise attack, the paratroopers of the 501st Airborne Brigade have been providing a firsthand account of the intense urban warfare they have encountered.

As they crossed the arid landscape of northeast Gaza en route to Beit Hanoun, the sound of ongoing gun battles served as a constant reminder of the danger surrounding them. Once a bustling city with a population of over 60,000, Beit Hanoun now lies in ruins after weeks of heavy bombardment.

According to Lt. Colonel Ido Kass, the IDF had little choice but to enter Gaza given Hamas’ use of civilian infrastructure for their operations. Kass highlighted the discovery of Hamas militants inside schools and tunnels built under them. He further revealed that Hamas had transformed residential areas into missile sites, even repurposing swimming pools for their weaponry.

Despite the steady progress made by the Israeli forces, their task is far from easy. While engaging in combat, Kass explained that the primary concern lies underground as Hamas fighters frequently utilize tunnels to launch surprise attacks on troops. As explosions and gunfire erupted nearby, a Hamas fighter emerged from a tunnel near a school, firing an RPG at the soldiers.

To the southwest of Beit Hanoun, Israeli troops inch closer to the heart of Gaza City. The ongoing ground assault has prompted a mass exodus of civilians, with many waving white flags and surrendering their homes in the hope of finding safety further south.

Marwan Al Ghoul, a journalist with CBS News, reported that thousands of people have embarked on a grueling journey from the northern part of Gaza to the south, only carrying white flags as a symbol of their non-involvement in the conflict. Frustration resonates among the displaced residents, who express their longing for peace and the right to live on their land without fear.

As the war enters its second month, uncertainty looms for the people of Gaza. The questions of when and how the conflict will end prevail, while humanitarian concerns and the long-term consequences of the devastation remain pressing.