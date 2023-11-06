Ukraine’s Resilient Village: Choosing to Stay Amidst War

In the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, the echoes of mortar fire serve as the unsettling background noise of everyday life. Despite the ongoing conflict only 10 kilometers away, some residents have made the difficult decision to stay, refusing to heed the mandatory evacuation orders issued by Ukrainian authorities.

For Valeria Pototska, watching her 5-year-old son, David, play on the playground while other children remain seemingly unaffected by the war is a test of her resolve. The thunderous sound of war may punctuate their days, but she insists that it has become the new normal.

While Ukrainian military officials have reported intense fighting on the outskirts of nearby Synkivka, the local population remains resolute. The reasons behind their decision to stay are varied, ranging from the practical to the emotional. Some are paralyzed by the daunting task of relocating, while others fear encountering poverty and loneliness in faraway cities. Many signed documents stating their willingness to stay at their own risk, determined to hold onto their homes and the lives they’ve built.

The resilience of those who choose to stay is a testament to their unwavering patriotism and determination to survive. Katarina Chesta, a school administrator in Kupiansk, refuses to be driven away by war once again. Having already fled her hometown of Mariupol during the initial Russian invasion in 2014, Chesta is tired of running and intends to develop and survive in her current city.

The situation in Kharkiv province remains precarious, with Russian troops assembling in the direction of Kupiansk. Despite the dangers they face, locals only consider leaving when the shelling becomes too close for comfort. However, the reluctance to abandon their homes and livelihoods is evident, as many choose to stay and endure the hardships imposed by the ongoing conflict.

In the face of uncertainty, the resilience of the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is admirable. They continue to mow lawns next to bombed-out school buildings and carry on with their daily routines amidst the sounds of war. Their hope lies in the belief that Ukrainian forces will ultimately prevail against the Russian troops, allowing them to remain in their cherished homes filled with memories.

The bravery of these individuals, who face the constant threat of harm, serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination that can emerge even in the most challenging of circumstances.